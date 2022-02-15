Riverheads girls basketball team finishes regular season with win over Buffalo Gap

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads High School girls basketball team completed its regular season with an important 59-45 victory over rival Buffalo Gap on Tuesday night in a Shenandoah District clash.

The win improved the Gladiators' record to 12-8 overall and 7-5 in district play heading into Region 1B play next week.

Riverheads' head coach Preston Woods thinks that the Gladiators have now clinched the top seed in the region.

At any rate, Riverheads has earned a first-round bye in the six-team field.

Buffalo Gap, most likely will finish third in the regional seedings and will likely host a first-round game on Monday night.

"This was a whole team effort tonight," Woods said. "They flat out worked."

The Bison had difficulty in solving the sticky 1-2-2 zone employed by the Red Pride.

"We were very aggressive out of the zone," Woods said. "We got into their passing lanes and that's the most intensity we've had."

Rebounding played a major role in the Gladiators' win as they outrebounded the Bison 31-22.

"For 20 games, we've stressed that," Woods said.

Riverheads got out to a 17-8 first-period lead and gradually worked the lead into double-digits.

The Bison cut into the large lead midway through the final quarter when junior Ava Cline assisted freshman Hannah Coffman for a basket. But the Gap still trailed 48-38.

Riverheads responded immediately, scoring nine unanswered points to close out the Gap's hopes.

Senior Mackenzie Sacra led all scorers with 17 points, while sophomore Anna Shirley scored 10 points and had four steals while junior Taia Chandler added 10 points.

Senior guard Caitlin Sellers assisted on seven Riverheads' baskets.

Buffalo Gap put nine players in the scorebook, but none had double-digits.

Sophomore Avery Bradley knocked down three from behind the arc to lead the Gap with nine points.

Senior Leah Sherrill picked up four steals for the Gap, while sophomore Bailey Talley had five assists.

The Bison dropped to 12-10 overall and 5-7 in the Shenandoah District.

RIVERHEADS 59, BUFFALO GAP

BUFFALO GAP 8 12 10 15 — 45

RIVERHEADS 17 9 18 15 — 59

BUFFALO GAP (45) — Emurian 1 0-0 2, Cline 1 4-6 6, Bradley 3 0-0 9, Talley 3 0-2 7, Sherrill 2 0-0 5, Minter 1 0-0 2, Fix 1 0-0 2, Coffman 1 4-6 6, Clark 2 1-2 6. Totals 15 9-16 45.

RIVERHEADS (59) — Sellers 1 7-11 9, Sacra 7 2-4 17, Chandler 3 4-4 10, Ralston 2 2-3 6, Massie 3 0-1 6, Shirley 5 1-1 11. Totals 21 16-24 59.