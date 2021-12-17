Riverheads girls basketball team hopes to find consistent success

“East Rock was a good test for us despite what its record says. They are much better this season,” he said. “William Monroe has a great team with a good guard and a big post, and we did a decent defensive job on both those girls.

“I have been pleased with the work ethic the girls have shown. We need to find a way to put the ball in the hole consistently, which is the whole point of basketball, because we are right there defensively,” Woods said.

The Gladiators’ nine-player roster features three seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and one freshman.

Caitlin Sellers, Mackenzie Sacra and Claran Massie lead the senior class.

Sellers and Sacra have been on the team all three years under Woods. Sellers will trigger the offense from the point and help spark the aggressive defense on opposing guards. Sacra is the team’s best shooter and will be counted on for heavy scoring. Massie, who is in her second year at Riverheads after transferring from Buffalo Gap, is the only post player with any varsity experience.