Riverheads girls basketball team hopes to find consistent success

GREENVILLE — Inconsistency in the scoring department has been an issue for the Riverheads girls basketball program the last few years, and the 2021-22 season brings that question mark again.
The scoring hiccups haven’t prevented the Gladiators from deep postseason runs the last three years. Riverheads reached the Class 1 state championship in the shortened 2021 season only to be derailed by a mind-blowing 3-point barrage by Honaker on its homecourt. The two seasons prior to that, Surry County eliminated the Gladiators at the state semifinals.
But the scoring could be a factor again this winter, especially with the lost of six players from last season, including the 1-2 offensive punch of Hannah Grubb and Tyree Berkeley.
Through three games, the Gladiators have a 2-1 record with victories over one-win East Rockingham and winless Bath County, and loss to a solid Class 3 William Monroe. The team is averaging 47.3 points so far.
Riverheads third-year head coach Preston Woods has seen both ends of the shooting spectrum in the three games.
“At times the scoring is there and at times we are catching up,” he said. “We still are a bit inconsistent offensively.”
But Woods emphasized he has not seen one ounce of drop off on the defensive end as the Gladiators are getting after it just like always.
“East Rock was a good test for us despite what its record says. They are much better this season,” he said. “William Monroe has a great team with a good guard and a big post, and we did a decent defensive job on both those girls.
“I have been pleased with the work ethic the girls have shown. We need to find a way to put the ball in the hole consistently, which is the whole point of basketball, because we are right there defensively,” Woods said.
The Gladiators’ nine-player roster features three seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and one freshman.
Caitlin Sellers, Mackenzie Sacra and Claran Massie lead the senior class.
Sellers and Sacra have been on the team all three years under Woods. Sellers will trigger the offense from the point and help spark the aggressive defense on opposing guards. Sacra is the team’s best shooter and will be counted on for heavy scoring. Massie, who is in her second year at Riverheads after transferring from Buffalo Gap, is the only post player with any varsity experience.
Taia Chandler is the lone junior with any varsity action, which came in the postseason last winter when she was called up from the jayvees. She showed some production during limited playoff exposure, and Woods anticipates her being a big part of the scoring this season from the point and shooting guard positions.
Juniors Abbi Ralston, Ashton Lam and Paige Buchanan all came up from the jayvees and need to establish their varsity footing.
Woods had his version of the transfer portal with the arrivals of sophomore Anna Shirley and freshman Grace Golladay.
Shirley transferred from a private school in Charlottesville. At 6-foot-2, she is the tallest player on the team.
“She is learning our system every game,” Woods said. “She has the potential to be the best post player in the district if she continues to work hard.”
Golladay arrived from Rockbridge County and has been thrust into stepping up earlier than expected as she gains more confidence.
“We are a young team even though it doesn’t look like we are young,” Woods said. “The three seniors are the only ones with any experience.”
Woods knows every night out his team is going to have a battle on its hands.
“We have a tough nondistrict schedule and we all know the Shenandoah District has no nights off, but all those games better prepare us for the postseason in Region 1B and hopefully beyond,” he said.