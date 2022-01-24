Riverheads girls basketball team pulls away for win over Stuarts Draft

GREENVILLE — Riverheads ripped off its third straight victory Monday night after the Gladiators escaped the game-deprived Stuarts Draft Cougars 51-40 in a Shenandoah District girls basketball makeup contest.

All three victories, which included back-to-back road wins over Buffalo Gap and Staunton, have come in the last four days. The hot streak came following a three-game skid.

The sudden resurgence has pushed Riverheads (8-5, 3-2) into No. 4 in the Region 1B power ratings, which would be a first-round regional home game. Only the top six teams qualify for the postseason.

Draft (3-4, 0-2) was playing only its second game since Dec. 17 after a hiatus caused by two COVID-19 health and safety protocol pauses and Mother Nature. The Cougars had finally gotten back on the hardwood Friday, suffering a 56-22 loss at Wilson Memorial.

And if the COVID-19 and weather delays weren’t enough to test the Cougars, they have been dealing with the unexpected death of assistant coach Jimmy Thompson on Jan. 4, which shook the team and coaching staff their core.

“It has been a rough year and winter,” said Draft head coach James Carter in an understatement. “We haven’t practiced with a full team since before the Dec. 17 game, and Jimmy’s death has taken a toll on all of us.”

The Gladiators scored the final six points of the first quarter for a 13-4 advantage, and appeared on their way.

But then the second quarter happened. Riverheads doubled the score to 20-10 on Taia Chandler’s steal and driving layup, but 10 turnovers in the period helped the Cougars finish on a 7-2 spurt that sliced the deficit to 22-17 at the break.

“We got into some foul trouble in the second quarter, which took us out of our rhythm and rotation,” Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said.

The scrappy Cougars carried their newfound momentum into the second half. Allie Brooks’ 3-pointer at the 6:21 mark forged the game’s first tie at 24-all.

After the Gladiators regained a 28-24 lead on Mackenzie Sacra’s 3-pointer following a turnover, Draft’s Megan Walter responded with a bomb of her own and Anna Smith had a bucket, giving the Cougars their first lead of the game, 29-28, with 2:58 left in the period.

But Draft’s joy was short-lived as the Gladiators once again closed out a quarter on a 6-0 run after a pair of Anna Shirley baskets, including a stickback, and Claran Massie’s paint score for a 34-29 lead going to the final eight minutes.

The Gladiators sealed the outcome by using three Draft turnovers and an offensive rebound bucket to spark an 8-0 spurt for a 46-33 margin with 4:07 left.

“We calmed down in the second half and just played basketball,” Woods said. “The girls responded when Draft took the lead. We used our quickness to beat them down the floor a few times.”

Carter took away a few positives and a few negatives from the game.

“I was pleased that we never showed any quit,” he said. “But I am not pleased with the little things that are hurting us on the court. Those things have to be corrected. One of those things is not taking to the court what we talked about before the game.

“We are just way out of shape. Games help, but there is nothing like getting in good practices,” Carter said. “I love this group as it is gritty. We simply need time together as a full team.”

Sacra led the Gladiators with 15 points, while Massie contributed 10.

Walter and Smith each recorded 14 points for the Cougars.

Both teams are right back on the court Tuesday. The Gladiators are on the road for a second matchup with Fort Defiance, which won the first meeting 87-65 in Greenville. The Cougars also hit the road for a third straight game down U.S. 340 to one-win Waynesboro.

Riverheads’ jayvees outscored the Cougars 20-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 39-27 victory. Maggie Robertson led the Gladiators with 16 points, while Kayleigh Hemp tallied 11. Maggie Bryan topped the Cougars with 5.

RIVERHEADS 51, STUARTS DRAFT 40

STUARTS DRAFT 4 13 12 11 — 40

RIVERHEADS 13 9 12 17 — 51

STUARTS DRAFT (40) — Swats 0 2-4 2, Walter 4 4-4 14, Cox 1 0-2 2, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Mason 0 3-3 3, Smith 6 2-2 14, Mikolay 0 2-4 2, Taylor, Eutsler, TOTALS 12 13-19 40.

RIVERHEADS (51) — Sellers 1 6-7 8, Sacra 5 3-4 15, Chandler 3 1-2 7, Ralston 0 1-4 1, Massie 5 0-2 10, Golladay 1 0-0 2, Shirley 4 0-0 8, TOTALS 19 11-19 51.