Riverheads girls basketball team survives Staunton

STAUNTON — Withstanding 32 points from Staunton senior Emma Witt, the Riverheads High School girls basketball team held on for a 55-52 victory over Staunton on Saturday.

The game was close throughout with Riverheads leading for most of the game until Staunton caught the Gladiators at the end of the third quarter.

A basket by Riverheads freshman Grace Gollady tied the game at 42-all at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter was a roller coaster ride as both teams battled for the lead.

A steal and bucket by junior Taia Chandler put the Red Pride up 44-42, but a pair of free throws by Witt tied the game again.

Staunton surged into the lead on a basket by Witt and a free throw by junior Mia Neely, but the Gladiators answered back on a conventional three-point play by Riverheads senior Claran Massie.

With less than a minute remaining, Witt put Staunton back ahead 52-51 on a three-point basket.

But the Gladiators had the last answer as senior Caitlin Sellers put back her own rebound and senior Mackenzie Sacra scored after a Sellers steal iced the game.

Sellers then blocked the final desperation shot by Staunton.

"I thought we were more disciplined than we have been," said RHS head coach Preston Woods. "I thought we were steady the whole night."

It was another big win for Riverheads after defeating Buffalo Gap on Friday night.

The Gladiators improved to 7-5 overall and 2-2 in the Shenandoah District.

Witt led all scorers for Staunton, while senior Kellsye Miller chipped in with a dozen points and Neely scored seven.

Sacra led the Gladiators with 18 points with Massie hitting for 13 and Anna Shirley 12.

Staunton fell to 4-6 overall and lost its first district game after two wins.

Riverheads hosts Stuarts Draft on Monday and heads to Fort Defiance on Tuesday, while Staunton hosts Wilson Memorial on Monday and travels to Buffalo Gap on Tuesday.

RIVERHEADS 55, STAUNTON 52

RIVERHEADS 15 16 11 13 — 55

STAUNTON 14 12 16 10 — 52

RIVERHEADS (55) — Sellers 1 2-4 4, Sacra 8 2-4 18, Chandler 2 1-2 5, Ralston 0 1-2 1, Massie 6 1-2 13, Gollady 1 0-0 2, Shirley 6 0-0 12. Totals 24 7-14 55.

STAUNTON (52) — Miller 5 0-2 12, Stewart 0 1-2 1, Witt 10 9-13 32, Neely 3 2-4 7. Totals 18 12-21 52.