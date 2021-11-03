Riverheads' girls, Buffalo Gap's boys cross country teams qualify for state meet

ALTAVISTA — The Riverheads’ girls and Buffalo Gap’s boys cross country teams qualified for the Class 1 state meet after finishing second and third, respectively, in the Region 1B competition Wednesday at Altavista High School’s Frazier Farms course.

The Gladiator girls scored 45 points in finishing a distant second to champion Galileo Magnet School’s 27. Host Altavista grabbed the third state berth from the region with 77. Cumberland missed a state bid by one point at 78, while Appomattox Regional Governor’s School came in fifth with 126.

Buffalo Gap did not field a full team, but the Bison’s only runner Olivia Kovesi earned a state berth by being one of the top five individuals not on a qualifying team, coming in 15th in a time of 25:16.5.

Summer Wallace led the Gladiators with a sixth-place time of 22:12.1. Then came a pack of Riverheads runners as Kelsey Back, Peyton Yowell and Sierra Back were ninth, 10th and 11th in 23:03.7, 23:15.3 and 23:39.2, respectively. Ysabel Fernandez was the final Gladiator counter in 13th at 24:32.0. Madeline Yowell finished 24th in 27:40.4.