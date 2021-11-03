Riverheads' girls, Buffalo Gap's boys cross country teams qualify for state meet

ALTAVISTA — The Riverheads’ girls and Buffalo Gap’s boys cross country teams qualified for the Class 1 state meet after finishing second and third, respectively, in the Region 1B competition Wednesday at Altavista High School’s Frazier Farms course.
The Gladiator girls scored 45 points in finishing a distant second to champion Galileo Magnet School’s 27. Host Altavista grabbed the third state berth from the region with 77. Cumberland missed a state bid by one point at 78, while Appomattox Regional Governor’s School came in fifth with 126.
Buffalo Gap did not field a full team, but the Bison’s only runner Olivia Kovesi earned a state berth by being one of the top five individuals not on a qualifying team, coming in 15th in a time of 25:16.5.
Summer Wallace led the Gladiators with a sixth-place time of 22:12.1. Then came a pack of Riverheads runners as Kelsey Back, Peyton Yowell and Sierra Back were ninth, 10th and 11th in 23:03.7, 23:15.3 and 23:39.2, respectively. Ysabel Fernandez was the final Gladiator counter in 13th at 24:32.0. Madeline Yowell finished 24th in 27:40.4.
The Bison boys squeaked past the Gladiators, 88-90, for the third-and-final team berth. Galileo Magnet made it clean sweep by winning the title with 24 points, while Altavista was second at 42. Franklin claimed fifth with 124 and Appomattox Regional Governor’s School was sixth at 155.
Ben Cromer sparked the Bison’s charge with his seventh-place finish of 17:54.7. Dakota Humphries took 15th at 19:19.3, while Blaine Adkins crossed 21st in 19:48.0. Caleb Graham was 23rd in 19:59.2 and Alex Duquette finished the counters in 36th at 22:52.4. Gap’s other two runners Cole Reed and James Lam were right behind Duquette in 37th and 38th with times of 22:58.7 and 23:00.2, respectively.
Although the Gladiators barely missed going to the state meet as a team, they did have two individuals qualify. Jackson Brammer finished ninth in 18:52.9, while Levi Byer took 16th in 19:20.1.
Also competing for the Gladiators included Luke Cypher (25th, 20:18.7), Ramsey Hanger (27th, 20:28.3), Courage Robinson (28th, 20:28.9), John Miller (34th, 22:24.1) and Elijah Frossard (45th, 26:18.8).