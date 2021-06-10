Riverheads girls tennis team loses close match to Rappahannock

WARSAW — The match was close, but in the end, the long drive and the heat proved too much for the Riverheads girls tennis team as the Lady Gladiators fell to Rappahannock High School in the state semifinals, 5-4.

Three Gladiators recorded wins in singles action. Top-seeded Emma Staton topped her opponent 6-0, 6-0. Adasyn Hollinger, third on the Gladiator ladder, won a hard-fought match, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, and Ailena Kwiecinski took stopped her opponent in the fourth slot, 6-1, 6-2.

Staton then teamed up with Claran Massie to take a win in the top doubles match, 6-3, 6-0.

Although this ends the team play for the Gladiators, who were the Region 1B champs, Staton and Massie will be together again on Friday at Virginia Tech in the state doubles semifinals. The match, which was pushed to Friday because of the threat of rain, features the Gladiator duo against Green-Reinhardt of Middlesex High School.

The state doubles championship match will also be Friday at Virginia Tech at noon.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.