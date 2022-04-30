Riverheads junior Summer Wallace sets school record in high jump

GREENVILLE — That’s one for the record books.

Summer Wallace won six events at an Augusta County Invitational track meet on Friday, but none meant more to her than the high jump. The Gladiator track standout etched her name in the school record book with a high jump of 5-5, eclipsing the old mark set in 1982.

“I feel so thankful and blessed to have broken a school record,” said Summer, who is coached by her father Ian Wallace, also a former track standout at Riverheads. “I’ve been high jumping since I was 10-years-old, and my dad and I have put countless hours into this event. It has been a goal of mine for so long to have a record just like my dad, and it still feels surreal to have accomplished it.”

Four the five teams competing in the Augusta County Invitational were local.

STAUNTON HIGH SCHOOL

On the girls side, Staunton High School had two individual winners, Josalyn Matthews and Brook Loar, who won after competing in a junior varsity soccer meet earlier in the day. Matthews won the 800, and Loar took home the 3200. Staunton’s Kourtlyn Stewart was also the champion in the 400.

On the boys side, Maaliah Cabell and Ryan Bosserman both grabbed a pair of first-place finishes.

Cabell took the long jump and high jump while Bosserman won the triple jump and the 100 meters.

“I think being with (teammate) Izaiah (Reed) pushed me,” Bosserman said. “It made me go a lot faster than I would have.”

Storm coach Marc Rosson was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I thought we had a lot of great performances at the meet,” Rosson said. “A lot of our people who really haven’t had a chance to shine did really well at this meet, and earned some hardware that they’ve never had before.”

STUARTS DRAFT

With the team competing in a big meet on Saturday, Stuarts Draft coach James Carter said he only registered a limited number of younger athletes in events on Friday.

Megan Walter won the 100 meters on the girls side, and teammate Anna Callo took home the 110 hurdles championship.

BUFFALO GAP

Devyn Simmons won the mile on the boys side for Buffalo Gap, and Mark Yoder took home the 800 crown for the Bison.

Gap coach Jeff Keyser thought it was a good showing.

“The relays did absolutely great,” Keyser said. “Individually, we don’t have a ton of great athletes, but as a group they work hard and do really well with that. We had good performances out of Devyn and Mark.”

RIVERHEADS

Riverheads had five different guys take home first-place wins in the invitational. Aiden Slack won the 400. Randy Cash was the 200 champion. Ramsey Hanger ran the 3,200 faster than everyone else. Dillon Schaefer topped the discus throwers, and Levi Byer won the pole vault.

On the girls side, Julia Dixon won the discus. Summer Wallace won the 200, 300 hurdles, pole vault, long jump and triple jump in addition to breaking the school’s high jump record.

It was a good day for coach Ian Wallace and the Gladiators.

“It was a great meet,” Ian said. “The team did extremely well. It was fun I think for all the teams.”