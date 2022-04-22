Riverheads junior Summer Wallace wins 6 events at quad meet

GREENVILLE — Even through it’s only spring, Thursday night’s track meet featured a lot of Summer.

Riverheads junior Summer Wallace won six events and finished second in another in helping the Riverheads girls track team win a quad meet against Staunton, Wilson and Buffalo Gap.

Wallace won all three jumps, the pole vault, the 200 and the 400.

“Today’s been going pretty well,” Wallace said. “I’m glad to be back to doing all my events, because I did haven an injury on my hip a month or two ago. I’m still working on getting my long jump and triple jump a little better after being hurt. My high jump is going well, and I’m trying to be the school record. It (the record) is 5-5, and I’m a 5-4. I’m getting close to doing that.”

Wilson Memorial girls finished second in girls, followed by Staunton and Buffalo Gap.

In the boys side, Maaliah Cabell won the 100 meters, high jump and long jump for Staunton High School.

“We have a new coach helping out,” Cabell said, “and that’s been helping us out a lot.”

Staunton finished second on the boys side behind first-place Riverheads in the boys meet. Wilson was third and Buffalo Gap finished fourth.

In addition to Wallace’s strong showing, Riverheads did have several other first-place finishes in the girls meet. Sierra Black won the 3200 and Julia Dixon won the discus. On the boys side, Aiden Slack was tops in the 200 and 400. Levi Byler won the pole vault. Colt Burton was shot put champion, and teammate Dillon Schaefer won the discus.

For the Staunton Storm girls track team, Dre’a Dunnings won the 100. Brook Loar was tops in the 1600, and Lazayreah Fields took home the shot put crown. On the boys side, senior George Mason University commit Ryan Bosserman had a state-qualifying triple jump measurement of 42-4.

“Usually I take seven-step approach,” Bosserman said. “Here I took a five-step approach.”

Michael Michael won the 800 for the Storm, and Manny Chapman took the 300 hurdles championship.

Cassidy Plautz won the 800 meters for Wilson girls, as teammate Izzy Solomon took both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles crown. For the Hornet guys, Joseph Childress won the 1600 and the 3200 and Tanner Glass won the 110 hurdles.