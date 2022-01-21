Riverheads' Mackenzie Sacra leads girls basketball team past Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Basketball is back.

Mother Nature has wreaked havoc on the high school scene this week, but Friday night county rivals Riverheads and Buffalo Gap came out of hibernation for a key girls basketball showdown with major Region 1B implications.

Riverheads’ Mackenzie Sacra’s 3-pointer with under one minute remaining broke a 37-all deadlock, propelling the Gladiators to a stirring 40-37 victory over the Bison in Shenandoah District play.

The Gladiators had built a 10-point lead, 35-25, with 5:14 left, but gave it all back before Sacra saved the day.

“I was praying the shot would go in,” Sacra said. “The ball popped out for a moment before finally going down.”

Neither team had been able to practice all week because of the weather conditions, and it showed at times with disjointed play on both ends of the court, especially on offense in the shooting department where the percentages were as frigid as the temperatures outside the gym.

“We had shot the ball maybe 20 minutes in the last week, and that came when we got to Gap before the jayvee game,” Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said.

Riverheads (6-5, 1-2) in breaking its three-game losing streak was playing for the first time since last Friday. The Gladiators came into the rivalry game No. 5 in the Region 1B power ratings, which is taking only six teams to the tournament.

“What better way to get back on track than to beat Buffalo Gap,” said Woods, who is a Buffalo Gap graduate. “Hopefully this is the beginning of a good run coming down the stretch.”

Gap (9-5, 2-2), which hadn’t played since Jan. 12, is ranked No. 3 in the region behind Altavista and Rappahannock County, meaning a first-round home playoff game if the Bison can’t move up into a top two bye position.

There are only three-and-a-half weeks remaining in the regular season for the Bison and Gladiators to enhance their playoff seedings.

“I think this win will set the tone for the rest of the regular season and allow us to move up in the rankings,” Sacra said.

The Gladiators, who lost point guard Caitlin Sellers to her second foul less than three minutes into the game, trailed for most of the first half, losing 19-16 at the break, before Sacra started the third quarter with a pair of baskets to give Riverheads its first lead since 7-5.

Gap responded with a 6-0 spurt to regain the advantage before the Bison went cold. Riverheads bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 15-0 blitz to take a 35-25 lead with 5:14 left. Sacra finished the third period with a 35-foot heave from the right wing and capped the surge with two more buckets, the last one following a Bison turnover.

But suddenly a cold spell and turnovers engulfed the Gladiators. Avery Bradley and Ava Cline ignited a 12-2 spree with 3-pointers that eventually tied the game at 37 on Bailey Talley’s free throw with 1:55 remaining. That would turn out to be the final point the Bison scored.

“Once was got the lead, we sped up too much and started making mistakes. We needed to calm down,” Sacra said.

The game stayed deadlocked until Sacra spotted up in the right corner and let fly her winning basket with 45.6 seconds on the clock.

The Bison had four chances at forcing a tie, but lost possession on a held ball, a turnover and Talley missed an open 3 from the left wing. In the mad scramble for the loose ball after Talley’s miss, another held ball gave Gap one last crack with .8, but Sacra deflected the inbounds pass as time expired.

“Riverheads played well,” Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “We battled back to tie the game, but Riverheads won the last two minutes. We missed a lot of shots, especially layups, which you have to make to win these types of games or any game. The play was ragged at times, but that is often the case when these two teams play each other.”

Woods, who earned only his second win against his alma mater in his third year at Riverheads, was just glad to come away with the victory, especially on the road, considering all the circumstances.

“Despite no practice, we did look good at times and at other times was missed too many easy shots. That has been our story all season of hit or miss,” he said. “But we battled and never stopped. That was a 100 percent effort, which is all I can ask from the girls. One game at a time has to be our mentality the rest of the season.”

Sacra was the lone Gladiator in double figures with 19 points, while Taia Chandler, Claran Massie and Anna Shirley all tallied six.

For the Bison, Cline and Talley had nine points each.

Both teams have less than 24 hours before quick turnarounds back on the court. The Bison travel Saturday to high-scoring Fort Defiance for a 12:30 p.m. tip-off, while the Gladiators roll into the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium for a 4 p.m. varsity-only clash with the Staunton Storm.

Riverheads won the jayvee game 35-27. Alexis Myrtle had 11 points and Maggie Robertson eight. Karah Richie topped the Bison with 10.

RIVERHEADS 40, BUFFALO GAP

RIVERHEADS 7 9 13 11 — 40

BUFFALO GAP 9 10 6 12 — 37

RIVERHEADS (40) — Sacra 8 2-4 19, Chandler 3 0-2 6, Ralston 0 3-4 3, Massie 3 0-0 6, Shirley 3 0-0 6, Sellers, Golloday, TOTALS 17 5-10 40.

BUFFALO GAP (37) — Emurian 1 0-0 2, Cline 4 0-0 9, Bradley 2 0-0 6, Talley 4 1-2 9, Sherrill 1 0-0 2, Minter 0 0-2 0, Fix 2 2-4 6, Clark 1 1-2 3, TOTALS 15 4-8 37.