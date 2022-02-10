Riverheads names Ray Norcross as its new head football coach

GREENVILLE — Riverheads has its new football head coach, and he is no stranger to the school or Augusta County.

Longtime defensive coordinator and assistant coach Ray Norcross steps into the bright spotlight to assume the head-coaching duties left by the retirement of the legendary Robert Casto.

Norcross’ promotion comes as no surprise as Casto lobbied hard for his friend to be the next leader of the Gladiators’ dynasty.

“This was the worst kept secret in the history of Riverheads,” said Norcross of Thursday’s official announcement. “Now it is public.”

Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris had the utmost praise for Casto and what he meant to the school.

“Riverheads High School is appreciative of Coach Casto and what he has accomplished over the last 26 years on the field and in the classroom,” he said.

Norcross is a Riverheads lifer. He is a 1974 graduate of the school and has been involved in the football program since his playing days with the Gladiators.

“As a player and coach, I have been at the school for than more 50 years,” he said. “I believe I am the first head football coach here that graduated from Riverheads.”

“Coach Norcross knows every bit of the football history at Riverheads,” said Morris, who when he was at William Monroe coached against Norcross in 1988 in a jayvee game and now years later hired him as a head coach. “He can speak of every era at the school.”

The new coach, the first one in 26 years at the school (unless you want to count the ultra-brief period Thad Wheeler was named head coach only to quickly back out after Casto’s first attempt at retiring in 2019), had his first team meeting Thursday morning.

“Most of the kids already knew what was going to happen,” Norcross said. “I hope all the kids are happy with the decision. Change for kids at their ages is a bit scary. I know they are going to miss the guy that elevated the program to its current level.

“I reassured all of them that I wasn’t going to overhaul the system,” he said. “That would not be a smart move on my part to make massive changes to what has worked for years and years. There was very little that Robert and I disagreed on what he did. We have a great thing going here at Riverheads, and now as captain of the ship, I don’t want to mess it up.”

That train of thought is exactly what helped land him the job, according to Morris.

“We wanted to keep the continuity in the program,” Morris said. “He is the most tenured coach on the staff and gives us the best option to keep the program at the high level it is at. Keeping the majority of the staff intact is the best step at this point in time.”

Norcross is fully aware Casto’s long shadow will always be cast upon the program, and for good reason. Casto exited with a 261-59 career record and nine state championships, including a state-record last six in a row. The Gladiators will go into the 2022 season on a 50-game winning streak, which is the longest active run in the nation, and are two victories away from tying the state record for most consecutive wins in Virginia High School League history.

“I am not going to take Riverheads to new heights because we are there,” Norcross said. “I want to maintain the heights we are at now.”

Norcross admitted it is going to be tough not having his friend around, who he served and grew together with for all 26 seasons.

“I am grateful Robert had this much confidence in me to recommend me as the next coach,” he said. “But I am also a bit mad at him for not sticking around to achieve a couple more things. However I do admire him for walking away on his own terms. It will be tough not having my friend at my side.”

Norcross, who will be 66 when the football season begins, is retiring from Hershey this summer after 39 years at the Stuarts Draft facility, which allows him to devote full-time to football. He said Hershey was the third-longest part of his life behind only his siblings and football. His wife and family come in a close fourth.

The old adage in coaching is you never want to be the guy that comes after a legend, but Norcross isn’t too concerned.

“I will never forget the journey on how we got here,” he said. “I remember during my playing days at Riverheads that if we just scored a touchdown we were happy or if we just won a game we were happy. These kids have never experienced that and I never want them to be in that position. That drives me to keep what we have going.”