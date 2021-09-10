Riverheads’ newest Hall of Fame athletes includes entire 1988 girls basketball team

The third inductee, Scott Swats, was a 1994 graduate and three-sport letter winner in football, wrestling, and track. In football, he was a three-time All City-County selection and two-time all-district selection. In track, Swats was a seven-time district champion and was part of the then school record 4x100 relay team. In wrestling, he was a two-time district champion, two-time regional and state medalist. He is now the Gladiator wrestling coach with a 150-39 record that includes eight district championships, five regional titles, and two state runners-up finishes.

Former Gladiator coach Arnie Doyle was also elected to his third athletic hall of fame. Doyle, a 1964 graduate of Waynesboro High School, has already been inducted into that school’s hall of fame as an athlete. He also coached at Stuarts Draft High School and is in that school’s hall of fame. From 1970-1977 he was the defensive coordinator of the famous Red Pride defense that later came to be known as the Night Stalkers. Doyle was also the head baseball coach for the Gladiators and was instrumental in building the school’s baseball field. He has coached 24 current members of the Riverheads Red Pride Hall of Fame. He is now retired from Barger Insurance.