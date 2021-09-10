Riverheads’ newest Hall of Fame athletes includes entire 1988 girls basketball team

GREENVILLE — The season opener football game between Riverheads and Waynesboro two weeks ago on Aug. 27 didn’t just mark the beginning of a new season; it also honored the historic legacy of the school’s past athletes.
At halftime, the Riverheads High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was introduced to the crowd in a short ceremony at center field. The new group included five individuals and one entire team.
The first individual was Mariah Clark, a 2015 graduate and four-year letter winner in track and volleyball. In track, she finished her career with 527.5 points and was the two-time district champion in the 100-meter hurdles and part of the school record 4x100 relay team. In volleyball, she earned all-district honors three times and was selected for the all-region and all state teams twice. In 2015, she was the Region B player of the year. Clark went on to play at Randolph Macon College where she was a two-time honorable mention All-America player.
Jim Moore, a 2004 graduate, earned four letters in football and three in track. He was first team all-district, All City-County and an all-region running back. He was also the City-County Offensive Player of the year with 1,763 yards in just 12 games in 2003. That number, a school record at the time, ranks fifth all time in school history. In track, Moore was a two-time district medalist in the 110-meter hurdles and a regional and state medalist in the event.
The third inductee, Scott Swats, was a 1994 graduate and three-sport letter winner in football, wrestling, and track. In football, he was a three-time All City-County selection and two-time all-district selection. In track, Swats was a seven-time district champion and was part of the then school record 4x100 relay team. In wrestling, he was a two-time district champion, two-time regional and state medalist. He is now the Gladiator wrestling coach with a 150-39 record that includes eight district championships, five regional titles, and two state runners-up finishes.
Former Gladiator coach Arnie Doyle was also elected to his third athletic hall of fame. Doyle, a 1964 graduate of Waynesboro High School, has already been inducted into that school’s hall of fame as an athlete. He also coached at Stuarts Draft High School and is in that school’s hall of fame. From 1970-1977 he was the defensive coordinator of the famous Red Pride defense that later came to be known as the Night Stalkers. Doyle was also the head baseball coach for the Gladiators and was instrumental in building the school’s baseball field. He has coached 24 current members of the Riverheads Red Pride Hall of Fame. He is now retired from Barger Insurance.
Mary Williams Dransfield was inducted posthumously into the hall of fame and was represented on the field Friday night by her parents, Cynthia and James Williams, and husband Devon Dransfield. A 2007 graduate, she played basketball through her junior year and was a three-year letter winner in varsity soccer. She was a three-time all-district, three time all region and two-time all-state goalie. During her last three years on the team, she recorded 321 saves as the Lady Gladiators compiled a 38-3-2 record and advanced to the regionals three years in a row. She graduated from Riverheads as the co-salutatorian and, in 2011, she graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech. She received a Doctor of Physical Therapy in 2014 from Virginia Commonwealth and then returned home to practice her profession in Augusta County.
The final induction into the hall of fame was the 1988 girls basketball team and its coaches. The 1988 Lady Gladiators set a standard of excellence for Riverheads High School in that year with a record of 22-4, a school record at that time. They were the Skyline District champions and won the Region B championship by beating Buffalo Gap in triple overtime. They were the first basketball team to qualify for the state tournament. Three members of the team, Heather Harlow Boros, Dana Phillips Daniel, Larissa Cash McClaren, and two of its coaches, Pam Bradley and Steve Barnett, are already individual members of the Red Pride Athletic Hall of Fame.
In addition to those five, the other inductees on the team included Kathy Stout McQuain, Julia Steppe Morrison, Lori Harris Phillips, Sara Landes, Tammy Hyre Slack, Debra Hinton Coffey, Rebecca Richardson Surratt, Debbie S. McKinley, Rebecca Stout White, Dawn Misenheimer Bartholomew and Coach Doug Harris.