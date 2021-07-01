Riverheads promotes Amy Moore to head volleyball coach

GREENVILLE — Riverheads did not have to search far to find its new volleyball head coach. The Gladiators found her sitting one chair down from the previous one.
Amy Moore has been hired to take over the head-coaching duties of the Gladiators’ program when practice for the 2021 season begins Aug. 2.
Moore replaces Nyssa Stapleton who resigned after the abbreviated 2020 season that was played this past spring because of COVID-19. Stapleton spent four years coaching the Gladiators.
Moore inherits a program that has played in three straight Class 1 state championship matches, but hasn’t been able to hoist the big trophy.
“We want to keep knocking at the door and have it open for us soon,” she said.
The new head coach, who spent the last two years as Stapleton’s assistant, is excited to get the show on the road.
“Volleyball is at the heart of my core, passion and blood,” Moore said. “I have been involved in the game for several years. I want to continue the progress and success the program as enjoyed. The foundation is there and I want to keep building the blocks.”
Moore wants those building blocks to start at the middle school level, which has returned to playing sports.
“I want to foster the growth and instruction in the middle school program,” she said. “I want to do what Coach (Robert) Casto does with football. His programs run the same system at every level. That way when they get to the varsity I can be teaching more advanced instruction than having to work on the basics. The girls will have already learned those just like Coach Casto’s players.”
Moore has plenty of volleyball pedigree in her background, reaching back to her high school and college days. The 1992 Fort Defiance graduate, then Amy Weaver, won a state championship her sophomore year with the Indians under head coach and Fort Hall-of-Famer Robbie Huffman. She was a setter during her career at Bridgewater College.
She has also coached her share of travel volleyball.
“I was blessed that Riverheads offered me the job,” she said. “I have a full-time job, and this opportunity offers an outlet for me and allows me to use a different part of my brain.”
The Gladiators lost five quality seniors, but Moore said the team has a great core of players coming back.
The team is looking to fill one coaching spot on the staff, but Moore said Emma Casto, who coached the jayvees last season, is returning to the bench.
“Emma brings that Casto coaching mentality, which is a huge asset for our program,” Moore said.
Moore will also have to opportunity to coach her daughter Dayton during her senior season, but doesn’t see any issues with the new dynamics.
“I have coached her on travel teams, but the key is Dayton has had other coaches along the way,” she said. “I know it is not easy to coach your children at the high school level. Dayton has a tough mentality. She is tougher on herself than anyone else. Her drive to succeed comes from within.”
Dayton surpassed 2,000 career assists in the team’s Class 1 state semifinal victory over Middlesex in April.
“We are excited to have Coach Moore as our new head volleyball coach,” Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position. Her enthusiasm and love for the game will keep our players motivated and ready for all challenges.”
Moore doesn’t want the head-coaching job to be all about volleyball.
“I hope to be a good role model for all the girls on and off the court,” she said. “There is more to life than volleyball, and I want to help them in any way prepare for their futures after high school.”