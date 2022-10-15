Riverheads rushing attack leads them past Wilson Memorial

GREENVILLE — At the end of the first quarter, Riverheads and Wilson Memorial stood tied at seven in an evenly-matched ballgame.

Enter Luke Bryant.

The Riverheads’ running back erupted for three second-quarter touchdowns and 190 first-half rushing yards to put his team firmly in the lead and help propel them to an eventual 41-21 victory over the visiting Green Hornets in Shenandoah District football action.

“We have two good running backs, so defenses usually try to stop one. They picked the wrong one tonight,” Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross said. “Luke did good. This is the same defense we’ve been seeing for about three weeks. We’re finally figuring out what we need to do to move the ball and score points.”

Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap began the scoring for the Gladiators, capping off the opening with a 22-yard rushing score after following his blockers outside.

Wilson responded on the following drive, stringing together first downs until Ryan Mundie sprinted through a hole his offensive line provided for a 33-yard touchdown to even the score at seven late in the first quarter.

Bryant’s first of three second-quarter touchdowns came when he took a sweep 54 yards to the end zone. His second and third touchdowns of the quarter, he rushed in from the one and two-yard lines, respectively.

“We missed a lot of tackles,” Wilson head coach Drew Bugden said. “We didn’t wrap up and tackled some big strong guys very high. We didn’t do a very good job, and I didn’t do a very good job preparing us. If they’re going to have that many rushing yards, that means I’m not doing what I’m supposed to do.”

The Hornets opened the second half with a bang, as Aiden Podgorski connected deep with Blake Rodgers for a 39-yard touchdown to cut the Gladiators’ lead to 27-14.

Bryant struck again a few minutes later, as a Gladiators drive culminated in him carrying three Hornets’ defenders on his back into the end zone on a six-yard score to put Riverheads up 34-14 with 6:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Podgorski and Rodgers connected again late in the fourth quarter for another score to bring the Hornets within two scores in the final minutes, but the Gladiators responded quickly.

Cayden Cook-Cash followed his blockers and ran untouched to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown to seal the win for his team.

Bryant finished with four touchdowns and 240 rushing yards. Cook-Cash finished with the score and 114 rushing yards of his own.

“We wanted to control the ball and take time off the clock so they couldn’t go into their passing game, which is pretty good,” Norcross said of his team’s rushing success.

Wilson now sits at 5-2 on the season with the loss and will go on the road to Stuarts Draft next Friday.

Riverheads improves to 5-1 on the year and will travel to Fort Defiance next week. Norcross said the team still has work to do.

“We’re not a good team yet. We’re not where we need to be, but we are improving,” Norcross said. “From week to week, we’re getting better, and that’s our goal.”

RIVERHEADS 41, WILSON MEMORIAL 21

WILSON MEMORIAL 7 0 7 7 — 21

RIVERHEADS 7 20 7 7 — 41

First quarter

R — Dunlap 22 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

W — Mundie 33 rush (Correa kick)

Second quarter

R — Bryant 54 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

R — Bryant 1 rush (kick blocked)

R — Bryant 2 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

Third quarter

W — Rodgers 39 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick)

R — Bryant 6 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

Fourth Quarter

W — Rodgers 33 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick)

R — Cook-Cash 42 rush (Z. Brooks kick)