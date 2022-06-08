Riverheads softball, girls soccer teams win state quarterfinal games; boys soccer team loses heartbreaker

GREENVILLE — Perhaps no one in the Shenandoah District athletic community was busier Tuesday than outgoing Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris.

The Gladiators hosted three Group 1A state quarterfinal events in Greenville, with the softball team and girls soccer team piecing together shutout victories and the boys soccer team losing a heartbreaker.

RED PRIDE SOFTBALL

Riverheads controlled the softball contest offensively and defensively en route to an impressive 10-0 win over Chincoteague.

For the second consecutive postseason contest, Gladiator pitcher Destiny Good tossed a shutout, facing only 17 batters in five innings.

Offensively, Riverheads used a seven-run fourth inning to accomplish a 10-run lead and enact the mercy rule midway through the fifth inning.

Good, who had six strikeouts, also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI. Samantha Charles also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a homerun and three RBI.

The Gladiators will play in Salem on Friday.

“I can’t say enough about these girls,” coach Mike Walters said afterward. “Again, it all starts in the circle (pitching mound). And tonight the bats followed.”

GLADIATORS BOYS SOCCER

Senior Cooper Robson opened the game with a goal as the Gladiators tried to keep their impressive postseason run going for another game.

Riverheads then scrapped to make the goal stand-up, but eventually Northampton broke a 1-1 tie late in the second half for the 2-1 state quarterfinal victory.

“They probably out-possessed probably ninety (percent) to ten (percent) and outshot us twenty shots on goal to five,” Riverheads coach Paul Lightner said. “We played with heart, grit and determination. You hear the players yell out all the time Red Pride, and that’s what this team plays with. They played with Riverheads pride.”

RIVERHEADS GIRLS SOCCER

In the nightcap, Riverheads girls also played against Northampton.

However, this time the results would be different.

The Gladiators scored four first half goals en route to a 5-0 state quarterfinal win.

“I’m just super excited,” Riverheads senior Kelsey Back said. “I’ve been part of this program for five years, and I didn’t want to go out without a big win. And we’re still playing.”

The Gladiators were able to possess the ball for the first 35 minutes of the contest, applying great pressure on Northhampton’s defense and creating easy scoring opportunities. Ella Arehart led the offensive attack with a pair of goals, and Jaden Wright and Cate Schooley also added goals.

The play of the night, however, belonged to Ysabel Fernandez, who followed up on a corner kick with a bicycle kick over the opposing keeper’s outstretched arms for the goal.

It was a sweet victory for the Red Pride.

“People expect this from football and volleyball, but not from soccer,” Riverheads senior Dayton Moore said. “That makes this super special.”

Gladiator coach Kristin Berrang agreed.

“They passed liked they have not passed all season,” Berrang said. “I told them, ‘If you can connect passes, you’re going to win the game.’ Soccer is very simple. You settle down and look for the passes, and you’ll score.”