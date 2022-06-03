Riverheads softball team beats rival Buffalo Gap to reach states

GREENVILLE — Not only are Pearl Bass, Alexis Davis, Cheyenne Deming and Samantha Charles returning to states, the four Riverheads seniors are doing it in style.

The Gladiators defeated Augusta County rival Buffalo Gap 4-0 in the Region 1B softball championship Friday afternoon.

It’s been a long time coming for the quartet of Riverheads upperclassmen. The Gladiators reached states during their freshmen year, had the 2020 season canceled due to COVID, and suffered a disappointing loss in the regionals last season.

In 2022, the Gladiators are back.

“The win feels amazing, just like freshmen year,” Deming said. “Just coming back here and getting our team back to states feels amazing.”

Charles and Deming both had RBI singles in the first inning. In the third inning, Bass drove in Maggie Robertson to put Riverheads up 3-0, and Robertson added an insurance solo homer in the bottom of the fifth.

“We came in to this game knowing how we should have hit, and it just didn’t fall our way,” Bass said. “Our defense just really held it together.”

Junior Destiny Good, who pitched a complete game shutout, also credited strong defensive support for the team’s win Friday.

“I was just trying to force pop-ups and grounders for the defense to have to my back on,” Good said. “They had my back the entire game.”

The Gladiators will now host a state quarterfinal game on Tuesday at a time yet to be determined.

“These girls have worked hard all year long,” coach Walters said. “The great thing about this game tonight is that when the momentum started to shift, we shut it down with excellent defense. I can’t say enough about the girls. Two double plays really shut the momentum down. It starts in the circle. The pitching was on point today. I’m proud of Destiny, and I’m proud of all of my players.”

The regional runner-up Gap will travel to Rappahannock on Tuesday.

“We have to work hard this week, and fix the things we need to fix,” Gap senior Paige Fix said. “We can come out on top next week.”

Gap coach Holly Desper agreed with Fix’s assessment.

“That’s been the story of our season so far,” Desper said. “There’s a lack of confidence early, and we’re waiting until the fifth inning to get things rolling. Tonight that didn’t work in our favor. We made it to the regional championship. We didn’t win it, but we’re still moving on. We’re just taking that into next week and remembering we’re still in states.”

RIVERHEADS 4, BUFFALO GAP 0

BUFFALO GAP 000 000 0 — 0

RIVERHEADS 201 010 x — 4

GAP — Miller, Alger (3rd) and Minter.

RIVERHEADS — Good and Deming.

W — Good. L – Miller.

HR — Robertson (RIV) solo, bottom 5th