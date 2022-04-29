Riverheads softball team overwhelms Wilson Memorial

GREENVILLE — Riverheads sophomore Maggie Robertson hit a grand slam Friday evening to propel the Gladiators to a 12-2 win over visiting Wilson Memorial.
Riverheads junior Destiny Good pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters and giving up five hits.
Teammates Montana Deming, a freshman, and senior Samantha Charles both went 3-for-4 with two RBIs each. Robertson ended up going 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Riverheads (7-4) will face the Storm in Staunton on Tuesday.
