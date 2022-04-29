 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SOFTBALL

Riverheads softball team overwhelms Wilson Memorial

  • 0

GREENVILLE — Riverheads sophomore Maggie Robertson hit a grand slam Friday evening to propel the Gladiators to a 12-2 win over visiting Wilson Memorial.

Riverheads junior Destiny Good pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters and giving up five hits.

Teammates Montana Deming, a freshman, and senior Samantha Charles both went 3-for-4 with two RBIs each. Robertson ended up going 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Riverheads (7-4) will face the Storm in Staunton on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert