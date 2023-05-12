FISHERSVILLE — Facing a 4-2 deficit early, the Riverheads softball team needed a spark to beat Wilson Memorial.

Sophomore Cheyenne Bottenfield delivered, crushing a three-run go-ahead home run to give her team the lead in the third inning. From that point, the Gladiators’ bats sprung to life as they prevailed over their Shenandoah District rival 15-5 on Friday night.

“I was just breathing before every pitch,” said Bottenfield, who finished 2-for-4 from the dish with four RBIs. “I feel like with most of the pitches, [Wilson Memorial pitcher Caylee Stevens] was missing her spots. I was focused on trying to hit the ball in the perfect spot.”

The Hornets built their early lead on a three-run blast off the bat of Myleigh Glass in the bottom of the first frame. However, Riverheads answered back with two runs in the top of the second, led by a Destiny Good line-drive solo shot over the left field fence.

“We’ve been in the hole all season, and we keep coming back,” Riverheads coach Mike Walters said. “We don’t allow anything to rile us up. We continue to put the ball in play.”

A Kelsey Payne RBI single in the bottom of the second gave the Hornets the 4-2 lead that set the stage for Bottenfield’s go-ahead homer.

The Gladiators scored in every inning except the fourth after taking the lead. Whitney Abshire provided an RBI two-bagger in the bottom of the third to extend the lead. In the fifth, they tacked on four more runs to go up 9-5 with RBIs from Olivia Lyszaz, Ella Galford, and another double from Abshire, that scored two.

Bottenfield made solid contact for a sacrifice fly to plate another in the sixth, and the Gladiators put away all doubt with a five-run top of the seventh. A sequence of defensive miscues led Riverheads to load the bases and score two runs. Lyszaz knocked in two with a single up the middle, and Good put the icing on the cake with another RBI single.

“We were able to hit the ball consistently tonight, which we’ve been struggling with for a little while,” Walters said.

For the Hornets, Glass went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double.

The Gladiators racked up 17 hits on the evening. Abshire went 4 for 4 with three doubles and a single to go along with three RBIs.

After Abshire and Bottenfield pitched the first three innings for the Gladiators, Good replaced them in the circle and did not allow a baserunner in four innings of relief work, fanning five batters in the process.

“That’s our ace. She’s the one we go to and have been riding all season long,” Walters said. “That’s not to take away from Cheyenne and Whitney. They’re coming through and are the new pitchers next season for Riverheads softball.”

Riverheads improves to 10-4 (7-3) and will play at Waynesboro (2-16; 2-8) Monday. Wilson falls to 6-12 (6-5) and travels to Spotswood Monday night.