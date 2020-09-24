Riverheads, Stuarts Draft football teams headline competitive Shenandoah District

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s hard to argue that the Shenandoah District had the best prep football season of any local district in 2019 with two teams reaching their respective state championships.

Riverheads continued its remarkable run with a fourth consecutive state championship win with a victory over Galax in the Virginia High School League Class 1 title game. Stuarts Draft, meanwhile, fell to Appomattox in the Class 2 championship. Buffalo Gap also qualified for the Region 2B postseason.

Fast forward to the spring 2021 season in which the six Shenandoah District teams will play five district games and one non-district contest and it’s hard not to look at the Gladiators and Cougars as the favorites once again.

It’s unclear who Riverheads or Buffalo Gap will play yet for their non-district contest. Staunton will face Turner Ashby, Fort Defiance will take on Rockbridge County, Wilson Memorial is once again going against rival Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft will renew an old Valley District rivalry against Broadway.

But it’s the district games that bring intrigue this year and before the season gets started, let’s take a look at 10 games to watch for:

Staunton at Fort Defiance

» When: March 5