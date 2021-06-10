Riverheads sweep team titles at Region 1B championships

FRANKLIN — Riverheads’ Summer Wallace had a banner Wednesday at the Region 1B track and field championships competed at Franklin High School as the Gladiator sophomore won four events, while Red Pride Nation swept both team championships.
Wallace took gold in the 200, 400, pole vault and long jump, while picking up second in the high jump and a third place in the triple jump. She was also on the second-place finishing 1,600 relay quartet.
Wallace broke the tape first in the 200 at 27.39 and the 400 at 1:01.79. In the long jump, she posted a winning 16-feet-3 1/2 leap before soaring 8-feet-6 to capture the pole vault. She cleared 5-feet-2 in the high jump for second and her 32-feet-3 placed third in the triple jump.
Gladiator teammate Berkeley Tyree had the other first-place performance by heaving the discus 92-feet-1.
Riverheads had a load of second-place efforts en route to the team title. Mackenzie Sacra came in second to Wallace in the 400 at 1:08.39. Savanna Crawford’s 18.31 in the 100 hurdles earned her silver, while Kara Wright was second in the shot at 28-feet-8 ½.
All three of the Gladiator relay teams also placed second with the 400 at 1:00.2, 1,600 at 4:37.14 and 3,200 at 12:14.09. The 400 relay consisted of Crawford, Julia Dixon, Madeline Yowell and Laci Lotts. The 1,600 had Sacra, Dixon, Audrey Wallace and Summer Wallace, while the 3,200 featured Kelsey Back, Sierra Back, Peyton Yowell and Lydia Lee.
Kelsey Back qualified for the Class 1 state meet by finishing third in the pole vault at 5-feet-6, while Wright was third in the discus at 83-feet-7.
Back also had a fourth-place finish of 2:43.39 in to 800, while Crawford was fourth in the discus at 82-feet-3. Tyree took fourth in the shot at 27-feet-3 ½.
The top four individuals and top four relay teams earned berths into the state meet, which is scheduled for June 18 at James Madison University.
For the Gladiator boys, senior Clay Kelly led the way with first-place performances in the 1,600 and 3,200. Kelly won the 1,600 in 4:44.74 and the 3,200 in 10:29.53.
Levi Byer took gold in the pole vault after clearing 8-feet-6, while Noah Smiley won the discus at 103-feet-1.
The Gladiators had one silver performance as Josh Watson took second in the shot at 41-feet-3.
Third-place state-producing efforts came from Aden Slack (400 55.14), Aiden Hearn (110 hurdles 18.56; triple jump 36-feet-7; pole vault 7-feet-6), and Caleb Keller (shot 40-feet-3). The 3,200 relay of Steven Sorrells, Ramsey Hanger, Elijah Frossard and David Smith also qualified after a third-place time of 12:25.08.
Ab Knight qualified by placing fourth in the 800 at 2:17.28. Other fourth-place state qualifiers included Byer in the 110 hurdles (18.87), Hearn in the 300 hurdles (45.52), Keller in the high jump (5-feet-6), Nolan Tyree in the pole vault (7 feet) and Dylan McWhorter in the discus (98-feet-5).
The 400 and 1,600 relay teams also earned state trips by placing fourth. Zac Smiley, Evan Ross, Cole Burton and Noah Smiley ran the 400 relay, while Cy Cox, Hearn, Sorrells and Slack comprised the 1,600 relay.
The Gladiators blew away the competition in taking the team titles.
The boys accumulated 123 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Altavista at 85. The girls were just as dominate with 143 points while Cumberland finished second at 101.