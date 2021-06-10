Riverheads sweep team titles at Region 1B championships

FRANKLIN — Riverheads’ Summer Wallace had a banner Wednesday at the Region 1B track and field championships competed at Franklin High School as the Gladiator sophomore won four events, while Red Pride Nation swept both team championships.

Wallace took gold in the 200, 400, pole vault and long jump, while picking up second in the high jump and a third place in the triple jump. She was also on the second-place finishing 1,600 relay quartet.

Wallace broke the tape first in the 200 at 27.39 and the 400 at 1:01.79. In the long jump, she posted a winning 16-feet-3 1/2 leap before soaring 8-feet-6 to capture the pole vault. She cleared 5-feet-2 in the high jump for second and her 32-feet-3 placed third in the triple jump.

Gladiator teammate Berkeley Tyree had the other first-place performance by heaving the discus 92-feet-1.

Riverheads had a load of second-place efforts en route to the team title. Mackenzie Sacra came in second to Wallace in the 400 at 1:08.39. Savanna Crawford’s 18.31 in the 100 hurdles earned her silver, while Kara Wright was second in the shot at 28-feet-8 ½.