Riverheads sweeps visiting Buffalo Gap in volleyball

Buffalo Gap (3-8, 1-8) did not qualify for the four-team tournament in Region 2B. The Bison will conclude their season Thursday at home against Staunton.

The Bison were coming off their first district victory last Thursday for first-year head coach Jessi Fitzgerald, which ironically came against her alma mater Wilson Memorial, but Gap couldn’t sustain the momentum.

“That certainly wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” Fitzgerald said. “Riverheads took it to us. I know the girls have it in them to be better, but it didn’t surface tonight.”

Gap took a hit early in the first set when Natalie Robertson re-aggravated a right knee injury and missed the rest of the match, leaving the Bison with only seven players.

“She has been fighting that knee for a couple weeks,” Fitzgerald said. “She has been giving it her all.”

After the 1-1 tie in the first set, the Gladiators opened a 12-5 lead and finished off the win on back-to-back kills by Sydney Phillips.

Phillips opened the second set by serving a pair of aces as the Gladiators surged to an 11-1 advantage on the stretch of an 8-0 run that featured two aces from Taia Chandler. Amelia Tomlinson wrapped up the set with a kill and a block.