Riverheads travels to Rappahannock on Tuesday for Class 1 volleyball state semifinal

GREENVILLE — Riverheads hits the road Tuesday for its Class 1 volleyball state semifinal as the Gladiators travel to Rappahannock (Warsaw).
Rappahannock had to go the distance Saturday before finally outlasting Altavista in five sets during its quarterfinal clash. The Raiders, who claimed the Region 1A title, had won their previous 16 matches by sweeps.
The Gladiators, seeking their fourth-straight trip to the Class 1 championship match, had advanced Friday by overpowering Lancaster 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 in only 63 minutes.
Riverheads had swept Altavista in the Region 1B championship Monday.
The match will begin 6 p.m. Tuesday in Warsaw, which is located in the Northern Neck of the state.
The Class 1 championship is scheduled for noon Nov. 20 at the Salem Civic Center.
