Riverheads volleyball team beats Buffalo Gap to extend win streak to 5

Riverheads senior Kendyl Argenbright had a monster match at the net, hitting the ball to the floor in no-man’s land of Gap’s middle defense to the tune of 14 kills.

“Kendyl is reading the defense through the net and putting the ball where they weren’t,” Moore said.

The Bison led only once in the match, which came on the opening point, and tied twice, both at 1-1 in the first and third sets.

After Gap took its only lead, the Gladiators responded with a 10-1 surge behind three kills from Argenbright and a pair of aces from Taia Chandler.

The Bison, who have only four regular-season matches remaining to get out of their current predicament, managed to close the margin to 10-7, but never got any closer as the Gladiators doubled the score to 18-9, and Argenbright finished the set with two more kills and a block on set point.

“The girls were really up for this match,” Moore said. “They know the Gap girls so well having gone through middle school together.”

Riverheads settled the second set in short order, bolting to an 11-2 advantage. Argenbright had four kills and an ace to spark the blitz, and then her sixth kill ended the set after the Bison had battled back to within 23-20.