Riverheads volleyball team beats Stuarts Draft to move into final playoff spot

STUARTS DRAFT — The Riverheads Gladiators continued their push for the postseason with a straight set victory Tuesday over Shenandoah District foe Stuarts Draft 25-19, 25-20, 25-11.
"We got done what we needed to do," said Riverheads head coach Amy Moore. "There were times where I didn't feel like we were as intense as we should have been, but overall it was a good effort. Draft is a scrappy team. They get a lot of balls up. It was good to win in three."
The Gladiators moved into the sixth and final playoff spot in Region 1B with a victory Monday over Rappahannock County, dropping the Panthers o seventh in the standings.
"We have to take it one game at a time. Every team we play presents a different challenge. Every match, every win is going to be important," said Moore.
Riverheads broke free from a 4-4 tie with a 13-2 run to take a big lead in the first set. Kendyl Argenbright, Autumn Burkholder and Taia Chandler each had two kills to power the Gladiators to a 16-6 lead.
Trailing 18-7, the Cougars fought back, scoring seven unanswered points to pull to within 18-14. McKenzie Tillman had two service aces and Kayla Kames added two kills as the Cougars clawed back into contention.
The lead was still four, 22-18 when a Draft hitting error and a service ace by Kale Argenbright moved Riverheads to set point. Jayden Zimmerman's kill closed out the first set for Riverheads, 25-19.
Two kills by Miranda Scotti and one by Olivia Messin sparked the Cougars to a quick 4-0 advantage in the second set.
The score was tied at 9-9 when three straight kills by Burkholder gave Riverheads the lead for good, 12-9.
Draft hung tough in the set and a kill by Scotti had the Cougars within three, 20-17. Kendyl Argenbright's kill made it 21-17 before a Riverheads hitting error followed by a block error allowed Draft to close the margin to two, 21-19.
Riverheads scored the next three points, one on a kill by Kendyl Argenbright and one on a combined block by Burkholder and Zimmerman, to lead 24-19. Draft stayed alive on a block by Isabelle Hosey, but Burkholder put away the next point with a kill, ending the second set, 25-20.
The third set was never in doubt as Riverheads raced out to a 6-0 lead behind three aces from Chandler and two kills by Kendyl Argenbright.
Draft stayed in touch, trailing 11-6 before Riverheads scored nine of the next 10 points to take a commanding 20-7 lead. Julia Dixon served six straight points and setter Dayton Moore ended three of the points with kills as the Gladiators pulled away in the third set.
Middle hitters Kendyl Argenbright and Burkholder combined for 22 kills with Argenbright leading the way with 15. Moore added six kills to go along with 26 assists.
"Our middles played well," said Moore. "That's our strength. The middles have a lot of responsibility and we depend on them a lot."
The loss was the sixth straight for Draft, now 4-8 overall and 0-5 in district play. Draft is back in action next Monday when it hosts Waynesboro.
Riverheads, now 7-6 overall and 3-1 in the Shenandoah District, returns to the court Thursday when the Gladiators host Waynesboro.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.