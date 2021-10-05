Riverheads volleyball team beats Stuarts Draft to move into final playoff spot

STUARTS DRAFT — The Riverheads Gladiators continued their push for the postseason with a straight set victory Tuesday over Shenandoah District foe Stuarts Draft 25-19, 25-20, 25-11.

"We got done what we needed to do," said Riverheads head coach Amy Moore. "There were times where I didn't feel like we were as intense as we should have been, but overall it was a good effort. Draft is a scrappy team. They get a lot of balls up. It was good to win in three."

The Gladiators moved into the sixth and final playoff spot in Region 1B with a victory Monday over Rappahannock County, dropping the Panthers o seventh in the standings.

"We have to take it one game at a time. Every team we play presents a different challenge. Every match, every win is going to be important," said Moore.

Riverheads broke free from a 4-4 tie with a 13-2 run to take a big lead in the first set. Kendyl Argenbright, Autumn Burkholder and Taia Chandler each had two kills to power the Gladiators to a 16-6 lead.

Trailing 18-7, the Cougars fought back, scoring seven unanswered points to pull to within 18-14. McKenzie Tillman had two service aces and Kayla Kames added two kills as the Cougars clawed back into contention.