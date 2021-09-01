Riverheads volleyball team brings experience to new season

Bath County did not go home empty handed as the junior varsity topped Riverheads 25-19, 25-11.

It was clear from watching the Lady Gladiators that quality not quantity is the watchword for Riverheads this volleyball season. On the surface, some might consider this a rebuilding year for Riverheads, which lost five seniors to graduation and has a new head coach. However, scratch below that surface and one quickly finds a team that will be among the best in the Shenandoah District with players who hope to travel deep into post-season play.

Let’s start with the coach, Amy Moore. Although she is the new head coach, Moore is not a rookie in the volleyball world. In fact, she has been the assistant coach at Riverheads for the past two years and has been involved in the game of volleyball as a player or coach since the 1980s when she starred at Fort Defiance and helped lead the team to a state title. She then went on to play collegiate volleyball at Bridgewater College and has continued to stay active in the game ever since.

Then there are the players, three of whom have been in the state championship match each of the past three seasons. The team’s senior tri-captains, Dayton Moore, Kendyl Argenbright, and Gracie Fulton, know exactly what it takes to get to the state title tilt and they are hungry for one final shot at the crown.