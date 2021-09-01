Riverheads volleyball team brings experience to new season

GREENVILLE — The Gladiators volleyball team rolled out its fall of 2021 squad Monday evening in a nondistrict match-up against visiting Bath County. After being delayed for a week, the team easily won its season-opener in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11.
The Chargers challenged the Gladiators in each game, but could not overcome the play execution and strong serving from the home team. After quickly finishing off Bath in game one, Riverheads went up 7-2 in the second game off the serving arm of Kale Argenbright.
Bath pulled within one at 10-9, but never mounted a sustained drive after that. Autumn Burkholder sealed the victory with her dominance at the net to bring home the last two points for the 25-15 win.
The Chargers went ahead briefly in the final game, 8-7, but Taia Chandler came alive for the Gladiators at the net. She then rotated to the back row and took over from the service line taking her team from a 19-10 lead to a 23-10 margin. Two of those points were aces.
Kendyl Argenbright’s kill made it 24-11 before Dayton Moore finished out the night with a serve that the Chargers could not return for the 25-11 third-game victory.
Moore led the team with 20 assists. Burkholder had 10 kills and Kendyl Argenbright added 6. Chandler and Kale Argenbright had five digs apiece.
Bath County did not go home empty handed as the junior varsity topped Riverheads 25-19, 25-11.
It was clear from watching the Lady Gladiators that quality not quantity is the watchword for Riverheads this volleyball season. On the surface, some might consider this a rebuilding year for Riverheads, which lost five seniors to graduation and has a new head coach. However, scratch below that surface and one quickly finds a team that will be among the best in the Shenandoah District with players who hope to travel deep into post-season play.
Let’s start with the coach, Amy Moore. Although she is the new head coach, Moore is not a rookie in the volleyball world. In fact, she has been the assistant coach at Riverheads for the past two years and has been involved in the game of volleyball as a player or coach since the 1980s when she starred at Fort Defiance and helped lead the team to a state title. She then went on to play collegiate volleyball at Bridgewater College and has continued to stay active in the game ever since.
Then there are the players, three of whom have been in the state championship match each of the past three seasons. The team’s senior tri-captains, Dayton Moore, Kendyl Argenbright, and Gracie Fulton, know exactly what it takes to get to the state title tilt and they are hungry for one final shot at the crown.
“We have some extraordinary returning players,” Moore said of her squad. “My three seniors have all started together since they were freshmen. They have determination and will be looked to for their leadership and experience.”
Calling the shots for the team again this year will be senior setter Moore, who last season recorded her 2,000th career assist, a feat similar to a basketball player scoring 1,000 points in a career.
“Dayton has continually worked hard in the off season and will be one of the strongest setters in the state again this year. Her work ethic and her play speak for themselves,” the Gladiator coach said.
On the receiving end of those Gladiator sets will be middle hitter Kendyl Argenbright, another four-year starter.
“Kendyl will be a strong offensive threat again this year. She has worked hard in advancing her skills and will be one of the top attackers across the district this year,” explained the Gladiator coach.
Rounding out the senior experience is defensive specialist Gracie Fulton who is currently recovering from an injury but hopes to be healthy and released to play later in the season. In the meantime, she has been providing leadership and support for her team.
“Gracie has a great volleyball mind. When she returns she will be looked to for her excellent coverage skills, quickness, and strong serving,” Moore said.
Filling out the roster will be a group of players who have moved into more active roles on the court. At the net will be two junior hitters, Taia Chandler (outside) and Autumn Burkholder (middle).
“Taia was a defensive specialist last year, but will move into a hitting role this year. She is extremely coachable with a strong work ethic and tremendous serves. Autumn has worked hard and is advancing her skills quickly. Now is her time to shine,” explained Moore.
Rounding out the squad are four players who moved up from the junior varsity. Kale Argenbright, Kendyl’s younger sister, was the setter on the jayvee team. The sophomore is a good all-around player who can hit and set.
Junior Molly Campbell is a defensive specialist, sophomore Jayden Zimmerman is a lefty who will hold down the left side hitting, and junior Julia Dixon is also a defensive specialist with a strong serve.
Coach Moore said she is looking forward to having a more normal year for her girls this fall.
“The girls are so excited to have fans in the gym again. Volleyball is such a game of momentum and the school spirit is such a big part of that. Our fans with their Gladiator Red Pride really support the team. To have the students come out and support their friends is really memory making for them,” she said.
The Gladiator coach is also looking forward to getting into the trenches of the Shenandoah District where she hopes to be in the competitive mix against teams such as Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial.
“There is such strong play across the district,” she said.
“We are small in numbers, but these players have stepped up. It has been neat to watch this small group come together and bond. They are so coachable and dedicated and they have lofty goals including going as deep into the post season as possible. These players know that takes time and effort, but they are absolutely capable of it,” Moore concluded.