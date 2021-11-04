Riverheads volleyball team defeats Buffalo Gap to reach regional title match

Riverheads led 12-10 before a kill by Leah Sherrill and an ace from EmmaKate Maxwell pushed Gap to its first lead in the set, 13-12.

A kill and a service ace by Sherrill helped the Bison take their biggest lead at 19-16. Riverheads responded and an ace by Kale Argenbright tied the score at 20-20. Two Riverheads errors had the Bison on top 22-20, but kills by Chandler and Burkholder knotted the score at 22-22.

A block by Taylor Via put Gap up 23-22, but a hitting error by the Bison allowed Riverheads to pull even. Kendyl Argenbright put the finishing touches on the set with a kill and a block for a 25-23 Riverheads win and a two-set lead.

Riverheads scored the first four points of the third set before a block by Gap's Teagan Via put the Bison on the board.

A kill by Kendyl Argenbright put Riverheads ahead, 5-1 before the Bison reeled off 10 straight points. Taylor Via had a block to start the run and Sherrill added a kill. Ellee Knight served three aces as Gap moved out to an 11-5 advantage.

"The girls showed a never-say-die attitude tonight," said Moore. "Gap had that big lead in the third set and the girls could have thought OK, we've still got the fourth set. But they were determined not to let that happen and they kept fighting back."