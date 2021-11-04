Riverheads volleyball team defeats Buffalo Gap to reach regional title match

BUFFALO GAP — Riverheads defeated the Buffalo Gap Bison in three close sets Thursday night, winning 25-23, 25-23, 26-24, to advance to the championship round of the Region 1B volleyball tournament.
"You have to give it to Gap. That was a tough match, but we knew coming in here it was going to be tough," said Riverheads head coach Amy Moore.
The teams traded points early in the opening set before Riverheads snapped a 6-6 tie with six straight points.
A kill by Jayden Zimmerman gave the Gladiators a side-out and a 7-6 lead. With Gracie Fulton serving, kills by Kendyl Argenbright and Taia Chandler started a 5-0 service run, putting the visitors ahead 12-6.
Gap chipped away at the deficit and three straight points pulled the Bison to within one, 22-21. Riverheads scored the next two points to lead 24-21, but an attack error followed by a kill by Gap's Taylor Woods kept the Bison alive, trailing by just one, 24-23. Riverheads' Autumn Burkholder then put down a kill from the middle to close out the first set for the Gladiators, 25-23.
Gap held late leads in both the second and third sets, but couldn't put the Gladiators away,
A kill by Chandler plus a kill and a block by Kendyl Argenbright propelled Riverheads to a quick 5-1 lead in the second set before the Bison rallied to even the score at 7-7.
Riverheads led 12-10 before a kill by Leah Sherrill and an ace from EmmaKate Maxwell pushed Gap to its first lead in the set, 13-12.
A kill and a service ace by Sherrill helped the Bison take their biggest lead at 19-16. Riverheads responded and an ace by Kale Argenbright tied the score at 20-20. Two Riverheads errors had the Bison on top 22-20, but kills by Chandler and Burkholder knotted the score at 22-22.
A block by Taylor Via put Gap up 23-22, but a hitting error by the Bison allowed Riverheads to pull even. Kendyl Argenbright put the finishing touches on the set with a kill and a block for a 25-23 Riverheads win and a two-set lead.
Riverheads scored the first four points of the third set before a block by Gap's Teagan Via put the Bison on the board.
A kill by Kendyl Argenbright put Riverheads ahead, 5-1 before the Bison reeled off 10 straight points. Taylor Via had a block to start the run and Sherrill added a kill. Ellee Knight served three aces as Gap moved out to an 11-5 advantage.
"The girls showed a never-say-die attitude tonight," said Moore. "Gap had that big lead in the third set and the girls could have thought OK, we've still got the fourth set. But they were determined not to let that happen and they kept fighting back."
Riverheads closed the margin to 15-10 before Gap added three more points for an 18-10 lead.
The Gladiators then reeled off seven straight points, capped by a block by Burkholder, to trim the Bison lead to one, 18-17. A kill by Gap's Teagan Via stopped the Riverheads surge, keeping Gap ahead 19-17.
A Kendyl Argenbright kill pulled Riverheads even at 21-12, but two kills by Sherrill sparked a 3-0 spurt, moving the Bison to set point with a 24-21 lead.
A block by Kendyl Argenbright returned serve to Riverheads and a kill by Kale Argenbright closed the Gap lead to one 24-23. An errant Bison pass allowed Riverheads to pull even and a kill by Kale Argenbright gave Riverheads set point at 25-24. Riverheads added the winning point on a blocking error by the Bison, completing the comeback win 26-24.
Dayton Moore led the Gladiators with 28 assists while Kendyl Argenbright finished with 13 kills and five blocks, both team highs. Chandler added seven kills and seven digs and Kale Argenbright finished with nine digs and three kills.
Sherrill paced the Bison with nine kills and 19 digs. Maxwell posted a double-double with 20 assists and 12 digs. Taylor Via contributed seven blocks and seven kills while Teagan Via chipped in with 16 digs and four blocks. Woods added 15 digs for the Bison.
"We played a good defensive game tonight and I thought we served fairly well," said Moore. "Offensively, we just couldn't seem to find a good rhythm. But the girls found a way to win and our journey continues."