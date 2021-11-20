 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riverheads volleyball team falls to Auburn in state final
0 comments
top story breaking

Riverheads volleyball team falls to Auburn in state final

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM — For the third season in a row, the Riverheads High School volleyball team fell in the Class 1 state final to Auburn High School.

The Eagles were dominant, winning 25-8, 25-10 and 25-9 in claiming their third straight state championship and sixth overall.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For Riverheads, the Auburn attack, led by senior Allyson Martin, was too much to handle.

Riverheads’ seniors Dayton Moore, Gracie Fulton and Kendyl Argenbright appeared in their fourth straight championship match.

“There aren’t too many that can say that,” said Riverheads head coach Amy Moore. “They’ve played in every match that they could play in all four years since they started as freshmen.”

Riverheads (19-4) has been the state runner-up a total of five times as a school and lost only to Fort Defiance and Wilson in the regular season and entered the championship match as the Region 1 champions.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert