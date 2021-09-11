Riverheads volleyball team goes winless at Auburn Invitational

RINER — Riverheads’ volleyball teams suffered through a tough Saturday as the Gladiators lost all five of their matches at the Auburn Invitational.

The Gladiators, who had started the season 3-0 but had not played since Sept. 2, just couldn’t get untracked at the home of state rival Auburn. The Eagles had beaten Riverheads in the last two Class 1 state championship matches.

Riverheads started the long day of volleyball by falling to George Wythe-Wytheville 25-17, 25-14. Then came losses to Chilhowie 26-24, 22-25, 19-17; Rappahannock County 18-25, 25-22, 15-13; Auburn 25-12, 25-9; and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26-24, 25-23.

The Gladiators had swept Rappahannock County, a Region 1B rival, earlier in the season on the road. PH-Glade Spring swept Riverheads in the 2018 Class 1 state championship.

As expected, Auburn won its invitational with a 5-0 record. The powerhouse Eagles have won 55 straight matches.

Dayton Moore and Kendyl Argenbright represented the Gladiators on the all-tournament team.

Riverheads (3-5) is back on the court Monday at Bath County. The Gladiators were scheduled to begin Shenandoah District play Tuesday at Waynesboro, but that match has been postponed as the Little Giants continue their long shutdown because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Riverheads now starts district competition Thursday at home against Buffalo Gap.

