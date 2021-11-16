Riverheads volleyball team knocks off Rappahannock to reach Class 1 state championship

Rappahannock (25-4) hadn’t lost a match to a Class 1 opponent all season and had won 17 straight matches. The Red Raiders, who had escaped Altavista in five sets Saturday in the quarterfinals, ending a run of 16 consecutive sweeps, didn’t have the same luck with the Gladiators.

Riverheads left its legs on the bus after the long trip in the first set, which marked the first time the Gladiators had dropped a set since Oct. 21 against Wilson Memorial.

“The first serve of the match turned into an incredible rally of 10 or 12 returns,” Moore said. “I knew right there it was going to be back-and-forth all the way. I do think we didn’t quite have our legs, but I told the girls between sets that was our warm-up set and let’s get to work, which they did.”

After splitting the next two sets, Riverheads dropped the hammer in the fourth, which it used as a springboard into the make-or-break fifth set.

“We had a bad streak of serve-receive in the third set, which put us behind and we never could recover,” Moore said. “We controlled the whole fourth set as that was win-or-go-home. The girls showed their true Gladiator grit, and that carried into the final set.”

The Gladiators surged to a 6-2 lead in the final set behind Kendyl Argenbright’s four kills.