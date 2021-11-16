Riverheads volleyball team knocks off Rappahannock to reach Class 1 state championship

WARSAW — Riverheads had to do it the hard way, but the Gladiators will be playing in another Class 1 volleyball state championship.
The Gladiators earned their fourth-straight title match appearance Tuesday night after going the distance to knock out the Rappahannock Red Raiders 16-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-12, 15-10 in a state semifinal thriller.
Riverheads (20-8) has come up short in the last three championship matches, once to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring and the last two years to Auburn. Powerhouse Auburn and its 73-match winning streak await the Gladiators at noon Saturday at the Salem Civic Center. The Eagles spent little time on the court Tuesday in their semifinal by shredding Chilhowie 25-11, 25-9, 25-19.
“It is a testament to our program to be back there,” Riverheads first-year head coach and former assistant Amy Moore said. “This is the fourth time for our three seniors (Gracie Fulton, Kendyl Argenbright and Dayton Moore), and we hope to use that experience of playing on the big stage.”
Riverheads and Auburn met earlier in the season at the Auburn Invitational where the Eagles won both sets in the best-of-three format.
“We are a different team than back then, and I am sure they are as well,” Moore said. “We will get back in the gym Wednesday and go to work. We will take our can-do attitude down to Salem and see what happens.”
Rappahannock (25-4) hadn’t lost a match to a Class 1 opponent all season and had won 17 straight matches. The Red Raiders, who had escaped Altavista in five sets Saturday in the quarterfinals, ending a run of 16 consecutive sweeps, didn’t have the same luck with the Gladiators.
Riverheads left its legs on the bus after the long trip in the first set, which marked the first time the Gladiators had dropped a set since Oct. 21 against Wilson Memorial.
“The first serve of the match turned into an incredible rally of 10 or 12 returns,” Moore said. “I knew right there it was going to be back-and-forth all the way. I do think we didn’t quite have our legs, but I told the girls between sets that was our warm-up set and let’s get to work, which they did.”
After splitting the next two sets, Riverheads dropped the hammer in the fourth, which it used as a springboard into the make-or-break fifth set.
“We had a bad streak of serve-receive in the third set, which put us behind and we never could recover,” Moore said. “We controlled the whole fourth set as that was win-or-go-home. The girls showed their true Gladiator grit, and that carried into the final set.”
The Gladiators surged to a 6-2 lead in the final set behind Kendyl Argenbright’s four kills.
Rappahannock pieced together a mini-run that sliced the deficit to 7-6, but the Red Raiders never could tie or overtake the determined Gladiators.
Argenbright had one of her patented dink drops to begin it to match point, and her deep spike ricocheted off a diving Candace Slaw to send the Gladiators to the championship.
“We let our foot off the gas again to let them get back in it,” Moore said. “But Kendyl and Autumn played huge at the net to gain control and close it out.
“The girls like to make it interesting at times,” the Riverheads head coach said. “It was a great match for the fans to watch, but not so great to watch as a coach. My heart was pumping.”
Argenbright and Burkholder dominated the net with 22 and 15 kills, respectively. Argenbright also tallied eight points.
Dayton Moore distributed 46 assists, scooped nine digs and scored seven points. Kale Argenbright had six kills and six digs, while Fulton had nine digs and five points. Taia Chandler registered three kills and nine kills.