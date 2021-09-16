Riverheads volleyball team rallies past Buffalo Gap

The Gladiators appeared to be cruising to an easier win, leading 17-12 before the Bison rolled off four consecutive points to put the outcome very much in doubt.

Gap got within 18-19, but some clutch serving by Kendyl Argenbright kept Riverheads in the lead.

After an extended rally, Kendyl Argenbright came through with a stunning back row kill to hold off a late Bison challenge.

The drama escalated in the fourth and deciding set as both teams battled to the end.

After Riverheads led early, Buffalo Gap scored seven unanswered points to grab the lead back, inspired by a five-point service run by Sherrill.

Burkholder came to the rescue to stop the streak with a kill and later Kendyl Argenbright tied the set with another kill at 13-all.

The Gladiators edged ahead again and led 19-15 on a kill by Kale Argenbright.

But again, the Bison thundered back, tying the set at 21-all on an ace by Sherrill.

Sophomore Jayden Zimmerman gave Riverheads a 23-21 lead with a kill, but a serve into the net and a ball out of bounds gave the Bison new life at 23-all.