Riverheads volleyball team season ends with loss to Rappahannock County in Region 1B semifinals

WASHINGTON — The Riverheads Gladiators failed to convert a strong opening set into a win on Thursday night, as the hosting Rappahannock County rebounded to win the following three sets and end Riverheads’ volleyball season in the Region 1B semifinals.

The Gladiators captured a 25-14 first set off the backs of stellar service. Autumn Burkholder converted four aces in five serves during a stretch in which Riverheads gained a lead, and from there, the Gladiators ran away with the opening frame.

However, the Panthers seized firm control early in the second set. Rappahannock dominated defensively and with their swings to build a sizable lead before evening the match with a 25-17 second frame.

The Panthers rode the momentum into the third set, scoring the first nine points. Riverheads tried to recover by taking a timeout, but Rappahannock cruised to a 25-8 third-set victory.

“We came out strong in the first set; pretty much dominated at all angles of the net and every part of the game,” Riverheads head coach Amy Moore said of her team’s play. “We just couldn’t keep it up. In volleyball, momentum is key, and we could just never get it back.”

Rappahannock continued its dominant stretch in the fourth set, wrapping up the win with a 25-9 set.

“When you come into championship level play, you have to make a statement,” Rappahannock head coach Courtney Atkins said of her team’s response to the opening set. “You’re going to meet good teams, and Riverheads is a great team who we’ve battled for years in the region. You have to decide how you want to finish.”

Savannah Loving led the Panthers with 13 kills, while Summer Shackelford provided 10.

Taia Chandler swung her way to a team-high 11 kills for the Gladiators.

Thursday’s loss marks the end of the high school volleyball careers for five Riverheads seniors: Julia Dixon, Destiny Good, Chandler, Olivia Lyszaz, and Autumn Burkholder. Moore praised her team for how they adapted throughout the season.

“We were in a situation where a lot of people had to step in at different places and positions, and they stepped up in a big way,” Moore said. “Our seniors really led us this year. The future is bright for Riverheads volleyball.”

Rappahannock clinches a berth in the state tournament with the win and advances to the Region 1B championship.

“The girls are excited, and you certainly want to bring home the trophy at the end of the night,” Atkins said. “Even though you know you’re going to states, you always want to be at the top.”