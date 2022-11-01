Riverheads volleyball team sweeps Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in Region 1B playoffs

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads Gladiators handled business on Tuesday night, sweeping the visiting Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in the opening round of the Region 1B volleyball playoffs.

With the win, Riverheads advances to play Rappahannock County on Thursday night in the Region 1B semifinals. Rappahannock previously claimed over the Gladiators on Sept. 19.

“We’re excited,” Riverheads head coach Amy Moore said. “Rappahannock County’s a great team that we’ve met several times. I think it will be a great match.”

The Gladiators stormed out to an 11-0 lead before the visiting Dragons managed to convert a point. Riverheads continued to ride strong serving and hitting after the initial run to capture a dominant 25-7 opening frame.

“We don’t look at the whole set at one time. We don’t look at 25 points. We take them in little chunks,” Moore said of the team’s opening run. “We started out strong.”

Riverheads penned a similar story in the second frame, building a sizable lead early behind the force of their hitters and capitalizing off errors committed by the Dragons. Appomattox’s final error gave Riverheads a 25-11 second set victory.

“We’ve been really focused on our serving. We want them to earn a point if they’re going to do it,” Moore said. “We looked at our serving; we looked at dominating the net and hitting our spots through the net where they’re not.”

The third set fared differently, as the Gladiators maintained a lead but struggled with their own mistakes, leading Moore to call a timeout midway through the frame. Riverheads found its footing again after that point, and an ace gave the Gladiators a 25-17 set and the sweep.

Autumn Burkholder led the Gladiators with 14 kills, while Taia Chandler delivered eight. Riverheads dished out 10 aces, with Julia Dixon providing four of her own.