Riverheads volleyball team sweeps Lancaster to reach Class 1 semifinals

GREENVILLE — Riverheads is one step closer to playing in a fourth-straight Class 1 volleyball championship.
The Gladiators barely broke a sweat Friday night in the state quarterfinals, dispatching the overmatched Lancaster Red Devils 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 to advance into the semifinals.
Lancaster, the Region 1A runner-up, had a seven-hour round trip of the Northern Neck area of the state to endure a match that lasted only 63 minutes. To make the trip even more eventful, the team bus was rear-ended while stopped for a wreck on I-64, causing the match to start 20 minutes late.
Now Riverheads (19-8) has to wait to see whom it will meet in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Gladiators will battle the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between Region 1B runner-up Altavista, who they swept Monday in the regional championship, or Region 1A champion Rappahannock (Warsaw). Riverheads likely will be on the road to Rappahannock, which has won its last 16 matches by sweeps, but if Altavista pulls off a major upset, the Gladiators get to host.
Against Lancaster (16-9), which was making only its second state appearance (the first coming in 2007), the Gladiators’ high-octane offensive attacking system had the Red Devils scrambling all over the court trying to keep pace.
“We watched film and knew they had a tall middle (Shelby Rose), but our goal is to always play our game,” Riverheads first-year head coach Amy Moore said. “Our focus is to always be playing at that high-energy pace to control our side of the court.”
Moore likes where the Gladiators are at with no more than two matches remaining.
“I think we are playing our best volleyball right now,” she said. “We are still advancing our skills by working on new things in practice. Those new things are coming alive on the court, which is a big positive.”
Riverheads senior Kendyl Argenbright continued her uncanny knack for finding open floor in the opposition’s defense whether by the power kill or soft taps.
“I am always looking for open spots to hit shots where the defense is not,” Argenbright said. “Communication is the key. The front and back rows are always talking, saying where those spots are located.”
Moore said that is why the net has holes to see through to the other side.
“Volleyball is a very communication-driven sport,” she said. “Kendyl isn’t finding those openings all by herself although she does a great job at doing it alone at times. Everyone on the court, and even myself, are always talking and looking for the weak spots.”
After the first set was tied at 4-4, the Gladiators seized control with an 18-4 blitz. Kale Argenbright’s kill wrapped up the set.
Riverheads scored the first two points of the second set and never trailed, closing on a 13-3 run, including the final seven points that saw two kills from Autumn Burkholder.
Lancaster took a quick 2-0 lead to begin the third set, but the Gladiators scored the next seven as Gracie Fulton served up a pair of aces. The Red Devils never mounted a serious threat the rest of the way. Kendyl Argenbright put an empathic exclamation point on the match with the last of her 17 kills.
Lancaster athletic director Dave Zeiler, who was subbing for head coach Allie Hoffman, was impressed with the Gladiators.
“Riverheads is very strong fundamentally and physically,” said Zeiler, who had coached the Red Devils for 15 years, including the 2007 state appearance. “I watched their match against Altavista on film, but they showed me a lot more tonight. We talked about covering the holes, which Riverheads likes to find, but talking about it and actually doing it is two different things against them.”
Zeiler said if Riverheads does play Rappahannock, a Northern Neck District rival of the Red Devils, it should be a fun match between two equally talented and potent teams.
Besides her 17 kills, Argenbright, who is hoping to play in her fourth consecutive title match, also scored nine points. Dayton Moore had 26 assists and four kills, while Burkholder, celebrating her birthday, ripped six kills. Kale Argenbright registered four kills and four digs, and Fulton served 14 points and scooped eight digs. Taia Chandler also had eight digs.