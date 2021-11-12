Riverheads volleyball team sweeps Lancaster to reach Class 1 semifinals

Moore likes where the Gladiators are at with no more than two matches remaining.

“I think we are playing our best volleyball right now,” she said. “We are still advancing our skills by working on new things in practice. Those new things are coming alive on the court, which is a big positive.”

Riverheads senior Kendyl Argenbright continued her uncanny knack for finding open floor in the opposition’s defense whether by the power kill or soft taps.

“I am always looking for open spots to hit shots where the defense is not,” Argenbright said. “Communication is the key. The front and back rows are always talking, saying where those spots are located.”

Moore said that is why the net has holes to see through to the other side.

“Volleyball is a very communication-driven sport,” she said. “Kendyl isn’t finding those openings all by herself although she does a great job at doing it alone at times. Everyone on the court, and even myself, are always talking and looking for the weak spots.”

After the first set was tied at 4-4, the Gladiators seized control with an 18-4 blitz. Kale Argenbright’s kill wrapped up the set.