Riverheads volleyball team sweeps Staunton

STAUNTON — Riverheads controlled play at the net Tuesday evening to sweep the Staunton Storm 25-19, 25-13, 25-10 in Shenandoah District volleyball action.

The sweep was the second in two nights for Riverheads, now 7-3 in district play. The Gladiators put away Waynesboro 3-0 on Monday night.

"I feel like we're starting to peak when we want to peak," added Moore. "We're playing pretty well. Dayton (Moore) is moving the ball around pretty well to our different hitters. We have some weapons. We've got several players we can set the ball to."

Three kills by Emma Witt pushed Staunton to an early 6-3 lead before Riverheads scored eight of the next nine points to lead 12-7. Moore, Kale Argenbright, Autumn Burkholder and Taia Chandler each put down a kill as the Gladiators moved ahead.

Staunton fought back and took the lead, 14-13, on a kill by Kriston Parr. Riverheads added a point on a Storm attack error but another Parr kill put Staunton up 15-14.

Riverheads then ran off seven straight points to regain the upper hand. Leading 18-15, two kills and a block by Kendyl Argenbright made the score 21-15. The teams traded points until a service ace by Kale Argenbright hit the top of the net and trickled over to close out the first set 25-19.