Riverheads volleyball team sweeps Staunton

STAUNTON — Riverheads controlled play at the net Tuesday evening to sweep the Staunton Storm 25-19, 25-13, 25-10 in Shenandoah District volleyball action.
The sweep was the second in two nights for Riverheads, now 7-3 in district play. The Gladiators put away Waynesboro 3-0 on Monday night.
"I feel like we're starting to peak when we want to peak," added Moore. "We're playing pretty well. Dayton (Moore) is moving the ball around pretty well to our different hitters. We have some weapons. We've got several players we can set the ball to."
Three kills by Emma Witt pushed Staunton to an early 6-3 lead before Riverheads scored eight of the next nine points to lead 12-7. Moore, Kale Argenbright, Autumn Burkholder and Taia Chandler each put down a kill as the Gladiators moved ahead.
Staunton fought back and took the lead, 14-13, on a kill by Kriston Parr. Riverheads added a point on a Storm attack error but another Parr kill put Staunton up 15-14.
Riverheads then ran off seven straight points to regain the upper hand. Leading 18-15, two kills and a block by Kendyl Argenbright made the score 21-15. The teams traded points until a service ace by Kale Argenbright hit the top of the net and trickled over to close out the first set 25-19.
An ace by Chandler and a kill by Kendyl Argenbright gave Riverheads an early 5-3 lead in the second set and the Gladiators methodically pulled away to win 25-13. Kendyl Argenbright recorded four kills while Kale Argebright and Chandler each added three kills during the second set.
In the third set, two straight aces by Sibbie Jetton pulled Staunton even at 7-7 before a kill by Burkholder and an ace from Kale Argenbright put Riverheads up 10-7.
Riverheads led 13-9 before taking control with nine unanswered points. A block and two kills by Burkholder plus a pair of kills from Kendyl Argenbright fueled the run. Gracie Fulton added three service aces as the Riverheads' lead ballooned to 20-9.
After Staunton added a point on a Riverheads error, Riverheads finished with five straight points. Anna Shirley closed out the set with a kill to finish off the Riverheads sweep.
Kendyl Argenbright had a big night at the net with a team-high 16 kills. Burkholder and Chandler added six kills each. Dayton Moore recorded 33 assists and Fulton led the team with 25 digs. Kale Argenbright added 13 digs and Kendyl Argenbright finished with 10 digs.
Witt paced the Storm with seven kills.
"We've been telling the girls that it doesn't matter how hard the ball hits the floor," said Riverheads head coach Amy Moore. "We've been working in practice on placing our hits and tonight our placement was much better. It's nice when what you work on in practice comes to life on game night.."
Riverheads is back in action Thursday when the Gladiators host Wilson. Staunton, now 3-6 in the district, travels to Stuarts Draft on Thursday.