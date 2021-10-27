Riverheads volleyball team sweeps visiting Stuarts Draft

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads High School volleyball team sent its seniors on to the playoffs with a convincing three-set win over neighboring Stuarts Draft on Senior Night on Wednesday.
Winning 25-9, 25-13 and 25-13, the Gladiators dominated from start to finish against a Cougar team depleted by injuries.
Wednesday's action closed out the regular season for both teams.
The three Riverheads' seniors each had a strong hand in the sweep.
"These three have been starters since they were freshmen and they are a special group," said Riverheads head coach Amy Moore, who took over the head coaching job this season.
Her daughter, Dayton, assisted on 24 Gladiator points, while running the offense from her setter position.
Kendyl Argenbright had another strong game at the net with 14 kills and three solo blocks, while libero Gracie Fulton served four aces.
The Cougars actually led early (3-2) in the first set before Riverheads went on a major roll.
Draft junior McKenzie Tillman brought the Cougars to within a point (10-9) with back-to-back aces, but that abruptly ended the Cougars' scoring for the set as the Red Pride racked up 15 unanswered points to close out the set.
Fittingly, Moore gained a well-placed push point and Argenbright ended the set with a kill.
The Cougars stayed with the hot Gladiators early in the second set as junior defensive specialist Zoe Payne came through with a kill for a 4-4 tie.
But it was all Gladiators after that.
An ace by Fulton put the home team up 19-10 and Riverheads coasted in from there.
A dink put the Red Pride up easily in the third set for a 10-point lead at 18-8.
The Cougars rallied briefly, scoring three straight points, but Riverheads held off the challenge and finished the match on a 7-2 run with Argenbright scoring the clinching kill.
Riverheads' junior Autumn Burkholder chipped in with six kills, while junior Taia Chandler had five digs.
For the Cougars, Payne had six kills and freshman Maya Veselinovic had five, while Tillman served three aces.
"This is super special for me," said Coach Moore. "We stress that every game is important and these seniors want to give back to the community."
The Gladiators (15-3) finish as the No. 3 seed for next weeks' Region 1B Tournament and will host Rappahannock County on Monday. Buffalo Gap gains the bye as the No. 2 seed.