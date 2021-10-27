Riverheads volleyball team sweeps visiting Stuarts Draft

Fittingly, Moore gained a well-placed push point and Argenbright ended the set with a kill.

The Cougars stayed with the hot Gladiators early in the second set as junior defensive specialist Zoe Payne came through with a kill for a 4-4 tie.

But it was all Gladiators after that.

An ace by Fulton put the home team up 19-10 and Riverheads coasted in from there.

A dink put the Red Pride up easily in the third set for a 10-point lead at 18-8.

The Cougars rallied briefly, scoring three straight points, but Riverheads held off the challenge and finished the match on a 7-2 run with Argenbright scoring the clinching kill.

Riverheads' junior Autumn Burkholder chipped in with six kills, while junior Taia Chandler had five digs.

For the Cougars, Payne had six kills and freshman Maya Veselinovic had five, while Tillman served three aces.

"This is super special for me," said Coach Moore. "We stress that every game is important and these seniors want to give back to the community."