Riverheads volleyball team to host Lancaster on Friday in quarterfinal match

GREENVILLE — Riverheads begins its quest for a fourth consecutive appearance in the Class 1 volleyball championship match when the Gladiators hit the court Friday for a quarterfinal clash.

The Gladiators, fresh off a fourth straight Region 1B championship Monday where they dominated Altavista, host Region 1A runner-up Lancaster at 6 p.m. Friday. The match was moved to Friday since the Riverheads football team is enjoying its bye week before beginning Region 1B play at home Nov. 19.

Lancaster (16-8) has to make the long trip to Greenville because the Red Devils were swept by Rappahannock (Warsaw) in the Region 1A championship Tuesday.

If the Gladiators (18-8), who are riding an eight-match winning streak and all but one of those by sweeps, win Friday, they will play the Altavista-Rappahannock winner, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Warsaw, on Tuesday in the state semifinals. If Rappahannock (24-3) wins its quarterfinal match, Riverheads travels, but hosts if Altavista upsets the Raiders.

Rappahannock has swept its last 16 opponents after suffering its three losses at a late-September tournament against teams from higher classifications.

The Class 1 state championship is scheduled for the Salem Civic Center at noon on Nov. 20.

