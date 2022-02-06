Riverheads wins Region 1B wrestling championship

Riverheads defended its Region 1B wrestling championship with a dominant performance Saturday in Cumberland.
The Gladiators picked up their sixth regional title, finishing with 310 total points among the 11 teams in the region.
Buffalo Gap was second overall with 166 points.
The Gladiators and Bison will compete at the Class 1 state tournament in Salem on February 19.
