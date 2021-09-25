Ryan Barbour leads Waynesboro football team past Staunton

STAUNTON — Evidently, Ryan Barbour loves rivalry games.
Waynesboro’s talented junior running back finished with four touchdowns — three on the ground and one in the air — in helping the Little Giants knock off the Staunton Storm 51-13 in the Shenandoah District matchup between the two city schools.
“The win is amazing,” said Barbour, who unofficially finished with 196 yards in addition to the four scores. “Our energy is amazing, and I’m glad we’re getting better. The line was blocking amazingly. They give me big holes, and I just had to finish the play. It’s electrifying.”
The Little Giants scored their 23 first-quarter points quickly. On the game’s opening drive, Barbour scored on a 56-yard pass play from Blake Jones. Waynesboro’s special teams recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Lazarus Powell completed the 31-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Staunton’s next possession was a safety, which set up a 56-yard Barbour run.
The Little Giants never looked back.
Barbour and Powell would both add two more rushing touchdowns apiece later in the game.
As the game came to an end, an exuberant group of Little Giant players gave head coach Brandon Jarvis a Gatorade bath.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Jarvis said. “I’m really proud of the defensive performance we had. We’ve struggled a little bit defensively the last couple of weeks. We focused on doing our job, and trusting the guy beside us to do their job. I was really proud of our defense.”
Jarvis was also proud of the offense.
“Ryan Barbour is a special player for us,” the coach said. “When I took over, he was sophomore. I knew we had a good player and a great kid. Our offensive line coach does a great with that line. They did a good job opening up holes for all the running backs.”
Outside of a 7-yard touchdown run by Malik McKenzie and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Walker Darby to Kayden Jackson, not much went the way of the Staunton Storm in their homecoming game against their rivals.
“We’re still 2-2,” Staunton Storm coach Jacob Phillips said, “but one of the coaches said it perfectly. We didn’t win Monday through Thursday. We can’t expect to come out and win on Friday, especially this game. There’s too many things going on and too many scenarios. You can’t think you can just show up on Friday and win. We have to win during the week. We have to win in the classroom. We have to win in the hallways, and we have to win on the field.”
WAYNESBORO 51, STAUNTON 13
WAYNESBORO 23 21 7 0 — 51
STAUNTON 0 6 0 7 — 13
First Quarter
WAY – Barbour 54 pass from Jones. Aguilera kick
WAY – Powell 2 run. Aguilera kick
WAY – Defensive safety
WAY – 56 Barbour run. Aguilera kick
Second Quarter
WAY – Barbour 23 yard run. Aguilera kick
WAY – Powell 3 run. Aguilera kick
STA – McKenzie 7 run. Aguilera kick
WAY – Powell 3 run. Aguilera kick
Third Quarter
WAY – Barbour 17 run. Aguilera kick
Fourth Quarter
STA – Jackson 31 pass from Darby. Darby kick.