Ryan Barbour leads Waynesboro football team past Staunton

“Ryan Barbour is a special player for us,” the coach said. “When I took over, he was sophomore. I knew we had a good player and a great kid. Our offensive line coach does a great with that line. They did a good job opening up holes for all the running backs.”

Outside of a 7-yard touchdown run by Malik McKenzie and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Walker Darby to Kayden Jackson, not much went the way of the Staunton Storm in their homecoming game against their rivals.

“We’re still 2-2,” Staunton Storm coach Jacob Phillips said, “but one of the coaches said it perfectly. We didn’t win Monday through Thursday. We can’t expect to come out and win on Friday, especially this game. There’s too many things going on and too many scenarios. You can’t think you can just show up on Friday and win. We have to win during the week. We have to win in the classroom. We have to win in the hallways, and we have to win on the field.”