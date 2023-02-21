FISHERSVILLE — Rustburg controlled play early and jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half Tuesday evening, and Wilson Memorial was unable to rally, falling to the Red Devils 65-51 in the Region 3C boys basketball quarterfinal round.

The visitors jumped out to a 13-6 lead after one quarter. Max Vess hit both field goals for Wilson and Finn Irving added two free throws. Rustburg continued to control play in the second quarter, extending its lead to 13 points, 30-17 at the half.

"We had more turnovers in the first half, 13, than we did field goal attempts, 11," said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman. "When you can't make shots, you can't get into your defense. Rustburg had a great game plan. We didn't play very well, and they played a really good game. They just beat us tonight."

Rustburg added to its lead in the third quarter, outscoring Wilson 13-10, to lead 43-27, heading into the final eight minutes.

"At halftime, we talked to the guys about getting the margin to single digits by the end of the third quarter to put us in position to make a run at them in the fourth quarter, but we never could get there," added Hartman. "We never could get over the hump.'

Irving opened the final quarter with a layup following a steal, and Aiden Podgorski followed with a driving layup to cut the margin to 12 points. Rustburg beat the Wilson pressure for an easy layup by Andrew Burke, pushing the margin back to 14 points. Irving knocked down a long 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 11 points, 45-34, but the Hornets would get no closer.

Another bucket by Irving had the Hornets to within 12 with 4:00 left, but Rustburg rattled off the following eight points to put the game away as the lead swelled to 20 points, 58-38, with 2:29 left in the game.

Irving capped off his stellar career with a team-high 19 points. "Finn is Finn," said Hartman. "Finn gave us everything he had tonight, the same way he has been doing it the last four years. I always appreciate his effort." Lucas Schatz scored 12 points, and Vess finished with 11 for the Hornets.

The Hornets did play without Finn Irving's younger brother Eli who was injured during a Friday shoot-around. "Eli is a starter. He's another shooter. He rebounds and plays good defense. He's a glue guy. We certainly missed having him tonight," added Hartman.

The game marked the end of the line for seven Wilson seniors - Irving, Podgorski, Lavender, Christian Pittman, Schatz, Clark Dana and Phillip Harman. "We always talk to our older guys about establishing the culture and the foundation for the way we want to go about doing things in our program. The seniors have done that, and next year it will be time for the young guys to step forward," said Hartman. Wilson concludes the season with a 16-7 record.

Elijah Sherard paced four Rustburg players in double figures with 17 points. Tayvon Vassal Crider, Andrew Burke and Terrence Parrish each finished with 12 points. Rustburg, now 14-9, will travel to Spotswood for a semifinal matchup on Thursday.

RUSTBURG 65, WILSON MEMORIAL 51

RUSTBURG 13 17 13 22 — 65

WILSON MEMORIAL 6 11 10 24 — 51

RUSTBURG (65) — Mayhew 0 2-2 2, Crider 2 7-8 12, Burke 4 4-6 12, Sherard 7 3-3 17, Moorman 1 2-2 4, Neighbors, Parrish 5 0-0 12, Crickenberger 1 0-0 2, , Rosser2 0-2 4, Lampher, Hall, Taylor TOTALS 22 18-23 65.

WILSON (51) — Pittman 1 2-2 5, Podgorski 2 0-0 4, Vess 5 0-0 11, Irving 5 7-8 19, Schatz 4 4-6 12, Lavender, Dana, Wright, 17 13-19 51.