Second-inning scoring burst leads Riverheads baseball team past Fort Defiance

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads Gladiators used a seven-run, second-inning outburst Friday afternoon to defeat Fort Defiance 11-1 in Shenandoah District baseball action.

Fort struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. With one out, Sam Tindall walked and Sam Garber singled. Jordon Biggs drove Tindall home with a single for a 1-0 Fort lead.

The lead didn't last long as the Gladiators scored twice in their half of the first. With two outs and no one on base, Aidan Miller walked and Ryan Farris singled. After Henley Dunlap walked to load the bases, Logan Austin drove in a run with a single to tie the score. Kaelin Kwiecinski then drew a bases-loaded walk to put Riverheads on top 2-1.

The Gladiators broke the game open with the seven-run, second inning. Fortune and Landon Lightner each singled to start the inning. Fortune scored on a single by Miller, making the score 3-1. With runners at second and third, Fort caught courtesy runner Trevor Lilly in a rundown. Lightner broke for home and beat the throw for a 4-1 Riverheads lead. After a base hit by Farris, Austin scored Lilly with a sacrifice fly for a 5-1 Riverheads lead. Farris scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1 and three more runs would follow as the Gladiators opened a commanding 9-1 lead. Fortune and Lightner both had two hits in the second inning.

Austin drove in another run in the third inning with a base hit, making the score 10-1. Riverheads ended the game in the bottom of the fifth when Bennett Dunlap walked and Miller followed with a triple to center field.

"It's always good to play well and win on Senior Day," Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter said. "It's an emotional day for the seniors, but they came out focused and played good baseball."

Miller and Colton Kwiecinski combined to limit the Indians to one run on five hits. Miller pitched the first two innings and gave up one run on three hits. Colton Kwiecinski got the win, allowing just two hits in three innings on the mound.

"We scored a couple of runs in the first to get the lead and then we had the big second inning," Painter said. "I thought our pitchers did a good job. They threw strikes and we played good defense behind them."

Riverheads finished the game with nine hits, led by Fortune, Lightner, Miller and Farris with two hits each. Biggs had two hits for the Indians.

The Gladiators are now 14-5 overall and 6-5 in district play. Riverheads closes out the regular season Tuesday at Stuarts Draft.

Fort drops to 7-12 overall and 5-6 in the district. The Indians finish their regular season Monday at Buffalo Gap.

RIVERHEADS 11, FORT DEFIANCE 1

FORT DEFINACE 100 00 — 1 5 0

RIVEHREADS 271 01 — 11 9 0

Johnson, Garber (2) and Mayhew. Miller, C. Kwiecinski and Farris.

WP - C. Kwiecinski. LP - Johnson. HR- none.