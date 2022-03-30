Senior Blake Argenbright homers late to propel Buffalo Gap baseball team past Nelson County

BUFFALO GAP — With the game knotted at six runs apiece in the sixth inning, the Buffalo Gap Bison needed a big moment to swing momentum in their favor.

Senior Blake Argenbright delivered that moment by lining the ball under the brisk wind and over the left-field fence for a two-run home run that sealed the Bison’s 8-6 win over the visiting Nelson County Governors in nondistrict baseball action Wednesday night.

“He’s a guy that we’ve relied on in the offseason, and we want in the heart of the order,” Buffalo Gap head coach Josh Wenger said. “He had a tough game in the field, but to be able to come back like that and make up for it gives the team a big boost.”

Buffalo Gap’s Kasey Fitzgerald and Governors’ pitcher Walker Willoughby faced off early on the mound, avoiding jams before the Bison eventually broke through by scoring off a fielder’s choice in the third inning, which jumpstarted a back-and-forth span of the ballgame.

After the Governors evened the score in the fourth inning, Buffalo Gap capitalized with two outs, with an RBI single from Jackson Ingram and a two-run blooper from Micah Canterbury to take a 4-1 lead.

The lead would not last for long, as multiple defensive errors allowed Nelson County to score five runs off of sophomore Kody Bright in the fifth inning.

“We’ve got to clean some things up in the field,” Wenger said. “Late in games, we just can’t give up errors. When the ball is put in play, we have to clean up a few things."

In the bottom of the fifth, the Bison loaded the bases, which set the stage for Blake Robertson to hit a long-single off the center field wall to tie the game at 6-6. Buffalo Gap loaded the bases again with only one out, but the Governors converted a crucial double play to maintain an even contest, which proved to not be enough after Argenbright’s heroics in the sixth.

The Bison’s pitching staff enjoyed a successful night, aside from the five-run fifth inning which featured three unearned runs. Fitzgerald, Bright, and Canterbury held the Governors to six hits and fanned six batters as a unit. Wenger complimented the depth of his bullpen after Wednesday’s game.

“We’re going to keep building up their longevity, but we’re going to take it easy with the guys on the staff because we have a lot of guys that can throw,” Wenger said. “They know they’re on a short leash because we have a very deep staff. We’re lucky to have that.”

With the win, Gap moves to 6-1 on the season. The Bison will continue to face nondistrict opponents before beginning Shenandoah District play on April 7 with a matchup against Waynesboro.

NELSON COUNTY 6, BUFFALO GAP 8

NELSON COUNTY 000 150 0 — 6 6 3

BUFFALO GAP 001 322 x — 8 9 4

WP—Canterbury. LP—Thompson. HR—Argenbright.

