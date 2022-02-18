Senior Leah Wood scores 13 points in Stuarts Draft's win over Waynesboro in girls basketball

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter Thursday night and the Cougars went on to defeat Waynesboro 53-32 in the Shenandoah District finale for both squads.

Draft celebrated Senior Night and Leah Wood, the lone senior on the team, had a solid performance with 13 points.

"She's been a big part of our program," Draft head coach James Carter said of Wood." The way she played tonight, the way the team played tonight, is a testament to her leadership. I think the rest of the girls on the team wanted to play well for her."

Whistles dominated the first half as the two teams combined to shoot 31 free throws.

The Cougars scored 13 points from the foul line and led 29-13 at the break. Anna Smith scored eight points for the Cougars and Wood added six as the home team built a comfortable halftime lead.

Both teams struggled to score in the third quarter with Draft scoring seven points and Waynesboro adding just three. Wood scored on a transition layup and then added a 3-pointer to offset Waynesboro's only bucket of the quarter scored by Lillian Pietrowski . Allie Brooks added Draft's other bucket, turning a Waynesboro turnover into a layup, giving the Cougars a 36-16 lead after three quarters.

Waynesboro doubled its scoring output in the final eight minutes. The Little Giants shot 20 free throws in the final eight minutes, making 10, to finish with 32 points. Smith added six points in the final quarter for the Cougars and Brooks added four points as Draft closed out the 53-32 victory.

In addition to Wood's 13 points, Smith added a team-high 14. Johnson and Dunson each scored six points for Waynesboro.

The Little Giants end their season with just one victory, but head coach Skylar Napier is excited for the team's future.

"We've got a really young group and if people have watched us this season, they can see we have come a long way," said Napier. "We've improved a lot and we'll continue to improve. It's easy to get down when you're not getting the wins, but as coaches we can see the girls starting to do the things we work hard on in practice. I'm looking forward to seeing our progression next season."

The Cougars are now 6-11 on the season and have at least one more game to play in the upcoming Region 2B tournament.

"For everything this team has went through this season, I can't say enough about how these girls have responded," said Carter. "We had to deal with the death of our assistant coach and that's something we're still dealing with. This group was shut down twice. We couldn't practice and some days when we did practice we had four of five girls here. It's been tough, but I've never had to question this team's effort, their work ethic or their attitude. They're a good group."

Draft enters the Region 1B tournament as the No. 8 seed and its first-round assignment is not an easy task as the Cougars will travel to Luray on Tuesday to face the No. 1 seed and the defending state champion Luray Bulldogs.

STUARTS DRAFT 53, WAYNESBORO 32

WAYNESBORO 4 9 3 16 — 32

STUARTS DRAFT 13 16 7 17 — 53

WAYNESBORO (32) — Johnson 1 3-4 6, Jackson 1 2-5 4, Pietrowski 2 0-0 5, Dunson 2 2-8 6, Eubanks 1 2-6 4, Williams 0 3-4 3, Cardamone 0 2-2 2, Goodwin 0 2-2 2, Staton, Graham, TOTALS 7 16-31 32.

STUARTS DRAFT (53) — Wood 4 4-7 13, Smith 4 6-12 14, Walter 0 2-4 4, Henry 1 0-0 2, Mikolay 2 2-2 6, Swats 2 0-0 4, Cox 1 2-4 4, Brooks 3 0-2 6, Eutsler 1 0-0 2, Mason, TOTALS 18 16-31 53.