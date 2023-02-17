Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell took home the region’s top indoor track honor on Saturday.

Other local athletes, like Waynesboro’s Adam Groves and Fort’s Taylor Cubbage, took home regional championships.

Shenandoah District athletes continued to make their case for being among some of the state’s top track performers with a strong showing at the Region 3C meet at Heritage High School recently.

Less than a full day after starring as the starting post player on the Staunton Storm basketball team, Cabell broke the regional long jump record en route to regional performer of the year honors. His winning long jump was 23-5¾.

It’s good enough to rank 15th nationally.

Cabell was also second in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump.

“I thought I did a good job,” he said. “I thought I put everything out there that I could. I was very tired. I felt very accomplished. It (regional performer of the year) was my goal coming in. My first (long) jump, they said I was an inch away from it (the record). Then I jumped again, and they said I got it. I was very excited.”

WAYNESBOROGroves was a two-time champion at regionals. The Division I-bound senior finished first in the 1000 meters and was part of a 3200 relay team that pulled off a slightly surprising regional championship victory.

Teammates Dylan Colander, Grayson Norris and Gage Groves all had strong performances in the relay victory.

“I was pleased with our four-by-eight team,” Groves said. “We came in there ranked second, and we ended up winning the whole thing. A guy from Monticello almost caught up at the end, but we still pulled it off in the end. So I’m pretty happy with that, and I know all the guys are really happy.”

Additionally, Waynesboro’s Jasmine “JJ” Redifer took second in the long jump, and Trent Snyder was the regional runner-up in the pole vault. Amari Carter also hit a national qualifying time of 6.46 in the 55-meter dash.

“Overall, I feel we did very well and represented our district well,” Little Giant coach Matt Grandpre said. “It’s a very competitive region. We did a fantastic job in every area. Our field events PR’d (recorded personal records) in every area. We had sprinters who hit personal records and hurdlers who hit personal records. We were able to get a relay team and a girl’s hurdler to states that had not qualified for states before the regional meet.”

WILSON MEMORIALWilson’s Max Hess broke his own school record in the triple jump at 42-8¾. It was good enough for a third-place finish and an entry into state competition. However, it had stood for a decade before Hess broke that record.

The girls 3200 relay team — Adilee Stevens, Averee Stevens, Haven Cranford and Lainey Forbus — finished third in the region, which also qualified for states.

Hornet Parker Showalter was 10th in the shot put, and Thea Franklin finished eighth in the 1000 and sixth in the 1600 as a freshman. Quinn Franklin finished ninth in the 1600. Katie Lawhorne, a freshman, finished 10th in the region in the 55-meter hurdles.

STAUNTON

Storm senior Aurora Schwaner, a Division I-bound track athlete, continued her strong indoor track season showing. Schwaner qualified for states in the long jump and high jump, and she qualified for nationals in the 300 meters and triple jump.

Sophomore Sibbie Jetton qualified for states in the high jump.

On the boys’ side for Staunton, sophomore Izaiah Reed is going to states and as part of the 800 relay team. Reed was fourth in the 55 meters. Fellow sophomore Braylen Frields is also part of the state-bound relay team along with senior Reece Levin. Another 10th grader, Thomas Chisley, qualified for states in the high jump and triple jump.

“I think both sides — the men’s and the women’s — have been amazing this year,” Staunton Storm coach Marc Rosson said. “Aurora has been a standout. She broke the (school) 300-meter record, which we thought was unbreakable. She’s been doing an amazing job during her senior season. Our women’s side has been excellent. Our girls four-by-two (relay team) didn’t make it to state, but they keep re-breaking the school record over and over again.”

Cabell isn’t the only standout on the boys side.

“Izaiah Reed and Thomas Chisley, two sophomores, have stepped up really big,” Rosson said.

A dual sport winter athlete in the winter, Cabell has been incredible as a track athlete.

“He just learned triple jump, and he’s already sixth in the state,” Rosson said of Cabell. “His goal is to win a state championship in all three jumps. It may take until outdoor (season) to get it, but he may have a chance.”

FORT DEFIANCE

The girls track team at Fort Defiance finished third in the regional meet, the highest finish ever for an indoor season. The girls 3200 relay team of Abby Lane, Logan Braun, Trinity Neff and Katie Ruiz took home gold, and Cubbage was the champion in the 500.

The girls 1600 relay — Cubbage, Lane, Ruiz and Neff — also won first place. Lane was a state qualifier in the 1000, and Neff qualified for states in the 1600.

On the boys side, long jumper Luke Alger also qualified for states.

Fort’s Jeff McLaughlin had previously qualified for states, as had the Indian 800 relay team consisting of Alger, McLaughlin, Dillon Lavaway and B.C. Sommerfield.

WHAT’S NEXT

The other three Shenandoah District schools – Stuarts Draft, Buffalo Gap and Riverheads – will compete in a combined Class 1A/2A regional meet on Saturday.