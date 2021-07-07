Shenandoah District has new look for new year

The pandemic-ravaged high school athletic calendar may have ended just a couple weeks ago, but it is never too early to begin examining the 2021-22 year, especially since the first official practice date is three weeks away.
The fall teams can begin practicing July 29, leaving little rest for the weary returning athletes who had to pack three seasons worth of sports into six months because of COVID-19.
But thankfully all the condensed scheduling and limited fan attendance appear to be behind us as a return to normal, or should we called it the “new normal,” can begin anew.
The first taste is normal comes July 15 when the Virginia High School League releases its master schedule for football from around the state.
The 2021-22 season will bring a host of changes for area fans to digest, none bigger than all seven area high schools finally cozying up together in one district.
Waynesboro is now officially a member of the Shenandoah District after leaving its decades-long association with the Valley District. The district will have the seven local schools together for the first time in history, which should prove to be a treat for the fans.
“It is going to be nice to play all the local schools,” Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major said. “The kids in the area already know each other from attending the two regional schools or just seeing each other around the towns. And it will be great for the fans. I think it will build a better sense of community.”
Major added he hopes the district will explore bringing in an eighth school down the road, but said nothing was imminent.
“Another school would make scheduling that much easier, especially when you have to go looking for nondistrict games,” he said.
While Waynesboro joining the Shenandoah District is the biggest change, it certainly isn’t the only one. Staunton is moving up to Class 3 and Region 3C where the Storm will be butting heads with Fort Defiance, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial for postseason bids, while Buffalo Gap is dropping to Class 1 and Region 1B where its heated rivalry with Riverheads will get ricocheted up several levels come the postseason as the two schools are likely to see each other a lot in win-or-go-home scenarios.
Buffalo Gap athletic director Andrew Grove is beyond excited about the possibilities the drop to Class 1 will bring to the Bison.
“It will be a huge boost to our athletic programs,” he said. “The kids will see the better chances of being able to compete for state titles, and hopefully that increases participation.
“And can you imagine the interest and excitement if we get a postseason matchup against Riverheads,” Grove said. “Our regular-season games are intense. Add the postseason intensity on top of that.”
The VHSL is reinstating the quarterfinal round for the state tournaments, which was discarded last season because of the pandemic, so it is not out of the realm that the Gladiators and Bison could play each other at the state level (not football) if both would advance to a Region 1B championship where the two are automatically qualified for state play.
The classification switches for Staunton and Buffalo Gap leaves Stuarts Draft as the only Class 2 school left in the district. Fort Defiance, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial remain Class 3.
The postseason setup is also changing for Regions 3C, 2B and 1B.
Region 3C is expanding to 10 teams in all sports except football, which will remain at eight. The first round pits seeds 7-10. Regions 2B and 1B are reducing the playoff number to six (it was only four during the pandemic.) Region 2B had been at eight teams, but with the departures of Staunton and Buffalo Gap, the region only has nine schools remaining. Region 1B went from six to eight when Surry County, Sussex Central and Franklin were added a couple years ago. Now the region is returning to six, which is a prudent course of action as some of the first-round matchups were painful to watch to say the least as one-win or two-win teams in the playoffs were the norm, and a few times winless ones. Definitely not a pretty sight.