Shenandoah District has new look for new year

Region 3C is expanding to 10 teams in all sports except football, which will remain at eight. The first round pits seeds 7-10. Regions 2B and 1B are reducing the playoff number to six (it was only four during the pandemic.) Region 2B had been at eight teams, but with the departures of Staunton and Buffalo Gap, the region only has nine schools remaining. Region 1B went from six to eight when Surry County, Sussex Central and Franklin were added a couple years ago. Now the region is returning to six, which is a prudent course of action as some of the first-round matchups were painful to watch to say the least as one-win or two-win teams in the playoffs were the norm, and a few times winless ones. Definitely not a pretty sight.