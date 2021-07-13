Sidney 'Popsicle' Diggs not returning as Waynesboro boys basketball coach

Sidney “Popsicle” Diggs recently announced he will not be returning to the sidelines as Waynesboro High School’s boys basketball coach for the 2021-2022 basketball season.
A local basketball legend, Diggs coached spent the past five seasons as the head coach and the 12 years previous to that as the junior varsity coach.
According to Diggs, it was just time.
“I didn’t feel like the players were giving their all to me,” Diggs said. “And with my health being bad, I didn’t think I was giving them 100 percent.”
Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major said Diggs will be missed on the sideline.
“He was very knowledgeable about the game, and he related to the players,” Major said. “He knew how to develop those skills in his players.”
A legend is born
A contemporary of Fort Defiance’s Dell Curry and Harrisonburg’s Norwood “PeeWee” Barber, Jr. — two local guards selected in the NBA Draft — Diggs went on to play for Oklahoma Panhandle State after starring for the Little Giants.
He was an all-conference performer in his final two seasons in 1984 and 1985.
“They had confidence in me,” Diggs said of his time at Panhandle State. “As soon as I got there, I started. I grew as a player each year.”
After college, Diggs would travel to Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Washington, D.C., and other places looking for great pick-up games and the best players.
“I played all around Virginia,” Diggs said. “I went everywhere to find the best ball players and just play. I guess that’s where the legend grew.”
Some of those matchups meant joining forces with or facing off against Barber.
“When you meet people who can ball like you – and we’re going at it — you want to play those cats,” said Barber, a former draft pick of the Portland Trailblazers. “When you run into cats on that level, you recognize that. He had crazy game. He could shoot the ball. He had mad hops. He could dribble and play defense. He could do it all, man.”
Many times, those games could be found at the Waynesboro Family YMCA, where players like Kenny Brooks, Cory Alexander and others would complete on a nightly basis.
Ryan Blosser, a former Division I basketball who is now a local educator and coach, remembers those nights well.
“I think he’s the best pure shooter I’ve ever shared a basketball court with,” Blosser said. “He was also the most competitive person I’ve ever met. It would be a Tuesday night at the Y and ‘Pop’ would get this ‘Mamba Mentality’ before it was a thing.”
Leading from the sidelines
When his competitive playing days behind him, Diggs still knew he had more to offer the game.
He took a job coaching at his alma mater.
“That opportunity meant a lot to me, especially as an African-American,” Diggs said. “I felt like a started a trend around the Valley. This is my hometown. This is where I graduated. A lot of players I wanted to coach were from Waynesboro.”
Diggs started as the junior varsity coach and also worked in the school system as the In School Suspension coordinator. The COVID-shortened 2021 season was his fifth at the helm of the varsity.
Although he is stepping away from coaching, Diggs isn’t stepping away from the game.
“I’ll keep working out with kids and try to get them better,” Diggs said, “and Pee Wee and I are trying to get a gym built.”