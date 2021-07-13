Sidney 'Popsicle' Diggs not returning as Waynesboro boys basketball coach

After college, Diggs would travel to Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Washington, D.C., and other places looking for great pick-up games and the best players.

“I played all around Virginia,” Diggs said. “I went everywhere to find the best ball players and just play. I guess that’s where the legend grew.”

Some of those matchups meant joining forces with or facing off against Barber.

“When you meet people who can ball like you – and we’re going at it — you want to play those cats,” said Barber, a former draft pick of the Portland Trailblazers. “When you run into cats on that level, you recognize that. He had crazy game. He could shoot the ball. He had mad hops. He could dribble and play defense. He could do it all, man.”

Many times, those games could be found at the Waynesboro Family YMCA, where players like Kenny Brooks, Cory Alexander and others would complete on a nightly basis.

Ryan Blosser, a former Division I basketball who is now a local educator and coach, remembers those nights well.