Six area schools compete in tune-up for district cheer championship competition

FORT DEFIANCE — William Byrd edged Stuarts Draft for first place in the Fort Defiance High School Indian Cheer Classic on Wednesday.
Six of the seven Shenandoah District competition cheer teams competed in the invitational, a tune-up as the teams prepare for district championship competition.
The Cougars finished second with a score of 220, second to only William Byrd’s 243.5 first-place score.
“I think they did well in certain areas,” Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter said. “In other areas, we need to grow in and work at.”
The defending Shenandoah District champs should also benefit as the Virginia High School League lessons COVID restrictions surrounding the sport. The rule change will allow Draft to do routines similar to the ones that allowed them to three-peat in the state championship in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“It’s still not back to normal,” Carter said. “But we’re lucky the VHSL is started to put that back in so that we can add more difficulty to the routine.”
The host school Fort Defiance finished in fourth place with a score of 188.5. Page County finished in between Draft and Fort.
“This past week is the first week we’ve had everybody at practice,” Fort Defiance coach Melissa Hill said. “That has an impact on getting your team ready and prepared. I will say we had some mishaps tonight. Overall, I’m proud of what they put out there. They came out very strong. We just need to execute the skills we have.”
The Riverheads Gladiators, who made it to the state tournament last year with nine cheerleaders, finished fifth on Wednesday with a score of 173.5.
“We (also) competed on Saturday,” Riverheads coach Amanda Fortune said. “And our goal was to improve, and we did that.”
Wilson Memorial finished in seventh place behind sixth-placed Mountain View with a score of 164.
“Each competition we get better and better,” Wilson co-coach Mallory Claytor said. “We haven’t had a lot of practices with everyone there. You can’t really do your routine if you don’t have everyone there.”
Co-coach Tara Wagoner agreed.
“We’ve been working really hard this week,” Wagoner said. “We changed some things in our routine, and I think they did a great job.”
Staunton finished in eighth place with a score of 153. The Storm cheerleaders had re-arrange their routine Tuesday afternoon with an hour left in practice when they lost a cheerleader.
“We had a small team from the get-go, and then we had some injuries,” Staunton coach Michelle Huggard said. “We were down to eight to night, but our nickname is perseverance. We got out there and did a really good job tonight.”
Buffalo Gap finished in 10th place with a score of 76.5.
Bison coach Dreama Melton-Sheffer is proud of her squad as she works to rebuild the program.
“We’re making due with what we have,” Sheffer said. “We’ve had practices where we’ve had everybody there, and practices without everybody there. We just roll with it. I’m proud of them tonight. Their music didn’t start, but they relied on me to do what I told them I would do. I told them I would start the count for them, and they did exactly what I asked them to do.”
Waynesboro did not compete in the invitational.