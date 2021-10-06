Six area schools compete in tune-up for district cheer championship competition

FORT DEFIANCE — William Byrd edged Stuarts Draft for first place in the Fort Defiance High School Indian Cheer Classic on Wednesday.

Six of the seven Shenandoah District competition cheer teams competed in the invitational, a tune-up as the teams prepare for district championship competition.

The Cougars finished second with a score of 220, second to only William Byrd’s 243.5 first-place score.

“I think they did well in certain areas,” Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter said. “In other areas, we need to grow in and work at.”

The defending Shenandoah District champs should also benefit as the Virginia High School League lessons COVID restrictions surrounding the sport. The rule change will allow Draft to do routines similar to the ones that allowed them to three-peat in the state championship in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“It’s still not back to normal,” Carter said. “But we’re lucky the VHSL is started to put that back in so that we can add more difficulty to the routine.”

The host school Fort Defiance finished in fourth place with a score of 188.5. Page County finished in between Draft and Fort.