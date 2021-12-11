SIX-CESS: Riverheads' football dynasty continues with another state title

SALEM — The Red Pride dynasty rolls on.

Riverheads High School football picked up its sixth straight state championship, defeating Galax 45-14 on Saturday in the Salem Stadium.

The Gladiators (14-0) also improved their winning streak to 50 straight games, dominating the Maroon Tide on both sides of the ball.

“The work ethic on this team is unbelievable,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “There’s a lot of pressure on these young kids to live up to. They handled the pressure.”

After Galax (11-3) briefly challenged in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 21-7, Riverheads answered the call immediately, scoring 10 quick points to ultimately stem the Tide coming in and turn it into a ripple.

Sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash scored his fourth touchdown of the game with 8:58 left in the game to increase the Riverheads lead to 38-7.

Cook-Cash finished with 224 yards on 18 carries to go with his four scores, while running mate Luke Bryant rushed for 177 yards on 15 carries and a score.

All told, the Gladiators rolled up 438 yards on the ground behind a punishing offensive line.