Six in sight: Riverheads football team pounds Essex to reach state championship

“We had a little luck jumping on the ball in the end zone for the first score and then the pooch kick worked out in our favor for another score,” Casto said.

Riverheads’ defense sparkled again to stop another potential Essex score. The Trojans went on an 18-play drive that started at the 22 only to be stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 6 after an incomplete pass.

The Gladiators needed only six plays to go 94 yards. Burton’s 39-yard run and Bryant’s 25-yard scamper on the first two plays set the drive’s tone. Burton finished with a 3-yard run and a 35-0 blowout with 3:20 left in the half.

Essex finally found the scoreboard when Kamren Robinson made a spectacular one-handed grab with his extended left hand (think an OBJ catch here) while streaking down the left sideline for 60 yards.

“That was one heckuva of a catch,” Casto said. “That kid (6-2, 215 junior) is a tremendous athlete.”

Essex’s joy was short-lived. Riverheads got the ball at its 45 following the kickoff, and after a penalty pushed it to midfield, Burton took a direct snap straight up the middle for the touchdown.