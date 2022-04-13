Six-run third inning propels Fort Defiance baseball team past Riverheads

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance baseball coach Damien Fink knew the team’s bats would wake up eventually.

It finally happened Tuesday night.

The Indians scored six runs in a crucial third inning stretch — erasing an early five-run deficit — as Fort rallied to knock off perennial Shenandoah District power Riverheads 8-6 in Shenandoah District baseball action.

“We’ve struggled hitting all year,” Fink said. “We’ve won games 1-0, and lost games 4-3. Our pitching has been there all year. Our defense has been really good. We’ve struggled hitting. We’re trying to let kids be kids and work through it, and tonight they were able to work through it.”

An Aiden Miller RBI single helped the Gladiators get out to 3-0 lead after the first inning, and the Gladiators added two more runs in the top of the second to take a commanding 5-0 lead early.

Fort answered in the bottom of the third.

The momentum seemed to swing in Fort’s favor when Sam Garber drove the ball to the fence on a two-run double. Teammate Jace Cole also added a two-run triple to help turn the tide.

“That was a big momentum change for us,” Garber said. “It wouldn’t have been as big if my teammates didn’t get on and fill the bases for me, but I definitely thought that changed things for us.”

With the offense supplying the run support, Fort pitcher Kaden Johnson entered the game with his team trailing 5-0 and helped calm the Gladiator bats. Johnson surrendered one run in the helping the Indians close out an impressive victory.

“Kaden comes in and settles everything down,” Fink said.

Johnson seemed to get stronger as the game progressed.

“My mindset was just to throw strikes, so that my infielders and outfielders could make plays,” Johnson said. “I was just trying to fill out spots. I felt more confident every time I went back on the mound, and I knew my defense was going to back me up.”

After an early offensive explosion, Riverheads did reload the bases against Johnson in the top of the sixth. However, the Gladiators only inched one run closer before Johnson pitched his way out of the jam.

“I thought it was an exciting game,” Riverheads coach Rodney Painter said. “We jumped out early, and they rebounded. They bounced back. Their pitcher got stronger as the innings went on. We had some opportunities there, but we just didn’t capitalize. That’s the game of baseball.”

Logan Austin had two hits for Riverheads in the loss, and Cole and teammate Sam Tindall both recorded multiple hits for the Indians in the win.

FORT DEFIANCE 8, RIVERHEADS 6

RIV 320 010 0 — 6 9 2

FORT 006 200 x — 8 8 1