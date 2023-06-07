GREENVILLE — In a matter of minutes, the match went from nail-biter to not-so-close.

The Riverheads girls soccer team broke open a scoreless match with five consecutive second-half goals. The Gladiator defense continued to do its part while the Red Pride offense connected on a flurry of scores.

Riverheads defeated Westmoreland 5-0 in a Group 1A state quarterfinal match Tuesday afternoon.

“Very proud of these girls,” first-year Gladiator coach Rachel Prater said. “Our team has to work harder. We don’t have the skill level of other teams. They just have a lot of grit and determination. I’m really proud of them.”

Ella Arehart had the first goal on a runout and the fifth goal on a free kick.

Prater believes moving her talented sophomore utility player Arehart around the field helped the offense loosen up.

“I decided to switch Ella Arehart and put her at center mid(fielder),” Prater said. “She is a great utility player. We rely on her defense, but she has that extra passion up top. On the breakaway run where she switched with our center mid, she ended up scoring.”

Senior Gladiator Ysabel Hernandez added back-to-back insurance goals to help Riverheads establish a 3-0 second-half lead. Sophomore Cate Schooley scored the fourth Gladiator goal before Arehart added the free kick score.

Riverheads sophomore Mackenzie Roller had five saves, including a crucial one when the game was still scoreless.

After the game, the Gladiator players ran across the field to thank the home fans.

The team will now play in the Group 1A state semifinals in Salem on Friday.