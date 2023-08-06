A former Division I standout will lead the Wilson Memorial softball program next season.

Emily Kenny, an Ashburn native, played three years of softball at Purdue before injuries cut her playing career short. After making the move to Augusta County because of the community and to be closer to her fiancé, Kenny will now lead the Green Hornets on the diamond.

While Kenny coached under Todd Wood at Fort Defiance for the past two years, she also taught health and physical education at Wilson Middle School, making it a natural transition to the Green Hornets’ head coaching position.

“With the ties I have to this school and in terms of proximity, it made the most sense for me to be at Wilson,” Kenny said. “And I really love what Wilson stands for in their athletic department, so it seemed like the perfect fit.”

Kenny was a three-time all-state selection during her career at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County before heading to play for Purdue, where she slugged four home runs during her freshman season. Kenny primarily played outfield, but occasionally fielded the hot corner at third base.

“I got to learn the game from a ton of knowledgeable coaches and be with a great group of girls,” Kenny said of her time in West Lafayette.

When looking back on her time under Wood at Fort Defiance, Kenny pointed to his relationship with players as something she wanted to emulate at Wilson Memorial.

Kenny said it’s her priority to pour into the lives of her student-athletes while improving their athletic performance.

“The biggest thing is to develop them as players and people,” Kenny said. “For most student-athletes, the sport they choose to play is only a very small portion of their life. Being able to prepare them to be good citizens who impact their community and leave their mark on the world is what I would like to leave my student-athletes with.”

One of the things Kenny said drew her to Wilson was the community surrounding the school. Kenny said she’s noticed how the Green Hornets fans come out and support the various sports instead of favoring one or two sports over the others.

“What really drew me was the sense of community that Augusta County has,” Kenny said. “It’s very, very different than Loudoun County, which was a breath of fresh air.”

Wilson athletic director Craig Flesher pointed to the hiring of Kenny, as well as the recent addition of former Virginia Tech standout Natalie Hall as the cross country coach, as great resources for the female athletes at Wilson to pull from.

“When you can get a strong female role model to coach female athletes, I think that’s awesome,” Flesher said. “It sets a nice stage for the girls. Her playing and coaching experience provides a nice roadmap for our girls.”